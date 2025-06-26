Local stars set to take on the best at karting nationals

Gqeberha karting enthusiasts are in for a treat this weekend when the third round of the SA National ROK Cup Championship takes place at the Celso Scribante Circuit at Algoa Kart Club on Victoria Drive.
Gqeberha karting enthusiasts are in for a treat this weekend when the third round of the SA National ROK Cup Championship takes place at the Celso Scribante Circuit at Algoa Kart Club on Victoria Drive.
Leading the charge of the local stars is Jack Moore, who is the current championship leader in the OKJ class.
He recently returned from representing SA at the FIA Karting Academy Trophy Series in Valencia, Spain, where he finished in 14th place overall.
He will relish the benefit of the home-track advantage and will want to capitalise on this and try to extend his lead in the championship standings.
Joining Moore in the OKJ class is the ever-consistent Aashay Nagura, who finds himself in eighth place in the championship after having missed the opening round.
A newcomer to national karting, 16-year-old Wyatt Jonas is in third place in the fiercely competitive OK-N class and will certainly be one to watch after having joined forces with the NBR Karting Team under the mentorship of Neil Basilio.
Joshua Moore returns from VW Rookie Cup duties to join in the OK-N action and is in seventh place overall after having missed the opening round due to a clash of dates in his busy schedule.
Moore is just one point off the lead in the VW Rookie Cup Championship after another strong performance at Zwartkops last weekend.
Another Bay resident and rising star is nine-year-old Egor Grishin, who seems destined for bigger and better things, competing in the hard-fought Mini Rok U10 class where mere milliseconds often separate the entire field of future stars.
Grishin is in seventh place in the national standings that has just 28 points separating the top seven contenders.
With Friday being just a practice and set-up day, the racing action starts with qualifying at 10am on Saturday, and the first race is scheduled for 12pm, where the five competing classes will have three heats each.
Upcoming events:
June 27-28: ROK Karting Nationals at Algoa Kart Club
June 28: Rover Motorcycle Club Navigational Enduro round 3; Dirt Oval racing at Border Stockcar Track in East London
July 5: Algoa Motorsport Club — Main Circuit racing round 4; Dirt Oval Racing at Victory Raceway, club championship round 6
July 18: National Extreme Festival, East London Grand Prix Circuit
July 19: Dirt Oval racing at PEOTR, Club Championship round 6
July 24-26: Algoa National Rally in Kariega & Longmore Forest
July 26: Rhino Night Relay Enduro at Rover Motorcycle Club
July 27: British Classics Show Day at EP Veteran Car Club.
