Hosts underdogs going into USSA squash championship

Madibaz’s squash elite are present and correct for their biggest test of the year when they take on their peers at the University Sports SA tournament in Gqeberha from Sunday.
The event, which takes place at Crusaders Squash Club, will welcome more than 100 student-athletes and officials from across the country for a week of high-octane competition in individual and team formats.
The last time Mandela University hosted the competition, in 2018, the Gqeberha team finished runners-up to UJ.
Coach Jason le Roux said even though they might have less depth than back then, a top-five finish remained their goal.
He expected it to be tough going against defending champions UP-Tuks and NWU.
“But it is an excellent opportunity for the players to test themselves,” he said.
Even so, with Zunaid Lewis coming in to provide stability at No 3, he said there was already a noticeable improvement within their ranks.
“The guys have worked incredibly hard and we’re hoping that extra year of experience will count in our favour,” Le Roux said of his charges, who will no doubt enjoy underdog status.
Mike Donaldson, at No 1, will lead the men’s squad with Luke Muller, Lewis, Stewart Frieslaar and Adrian Mitchell playing the supporting roles.
Donaldson, originally from East London but now one of Eastern Province’s top players, will be key to the team’s fortunes even though he will face stiff competition at the top of the order.
The late withdrawal of Nicole Heuer from the women’s side due to unforeseen circumstances is a blow. This means the team remain unchanged from 2024.
Despite this setback, Le Roux remained upbeat.
“The experience they gained last year means they know what to expect. They’ve prepared well and are ready.”
Tanith Moreton, Savannah Barron, Bianca Lansdown and Michaela Hill make up the women’s contingent.
Looking at the tournament as a whole, Le Roux predicted a fierce battle between UP-Tuks and NWU for team honours.
“Much will depend on how those squads have developed since last year.
“Tuks had a young team who won the title, so you’d expect them to be even stronger.”
Though North West might not have made a forward step as significant as the team from Pretoria over the past 12 months, he said they were always tough to beat.
“Then you have teams like UJ and Maties. They’ll be in the mix, depending on their consistency throughout the week.”
New individual champions are guaranteed as 2024 titlists Tristen Worth and Helena Hudson are not in the field.
NWU’s Gareth Craigen tops the men’s seedings, while 2024 runner-up Lara Patrick of UP-Tuks heads the women’s draw.
Individual competition is from Sunday to Tuesday with the team event following from Wednesday to next Friday. — Full Stop Communications
Hosts underdogs going into USSA squash championship
Madibaz facing big test when cream of varsity players take to courts from Sunday
