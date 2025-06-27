Madibaz netballers ready to ‘embrace the moment’ at home USSA tournament

The Madibaz women's netball team will feed off the energy of home support to lighten the weight of expectation at the University Sports SA tournament that gets under way in Gqeberha on Monday.
The annual student event, which will be played on the indoor and outdoor courts of Mandela University’s South and North campuses, features 35 women’s and 20 men’s teams.
The host institution's women will compete in the Super and the men in the Premier section of Division A.
Women’s coach Jeanie Steyn said it was the first time since 2014 that the university would host the tournament and that there was a sense of expectation in the camp.
Their “wide network of supporters” did not often get the opportunity to watch them and they are “thrilled” to be able to do so, the former Protea said.
While there was usually pressure on the hosts to perform, Steyn said they viewed it as an opportunity instead.
“We’re ready to embrace the moment.”
Herself a former USSA player, she highlighted the benefits of competing in familiar surroundings.
“There’s comfort in knowing the surface, the venue and the weather.
“It removes the uncertainty and allows the players to focus fully on their own game, the team and their performance.”
Despite these advantages, she is under no illusion about the tough week ahead as the women are grouped with the top six teams in the country.
The NWU Eagles will be more familiar with the local conditions than most, as they have competed in the Madibaz Netball Tournament for the past three years.
“That’s one of the matchups our players are especially looking forward to,” Steyn said.
By all accounts, the preparation of the Madibaz squads have been smooth sailing.
With six of the university’s 12 players involved in the Telkom National League, it has afforded the coaching staff the freedom to develop the more junior members of the team.
In addition, they have the luxury of being able to field a variety of combinations for different styles of play.
“This is a huge benefit from a coaching perspective,” Steyn admitted.
Seven of the current squad have USSA experience.
“Our senior players have really stepped up, setting the standard while guiding and encouraging the younger ones to raise their game.
“What the newcomers may lack in experience, they more than make up for in enthusiasm and eagerness to grow,” Steyn explained.
“It’s an absolute pleasure to coach them.”
She described the event as a “fantastic opportunity for our players and netball fans in the region”.
“We don’t often get to host elite university teams in Gqeberha,” Steyn said.
Kaylin Coetzer’s swansong will be one of the emotional highlights of the week.
“It will be a special occasion for her, playing her last USSA tournament in front of family and friends. We’re hoping to make it one to remember.” — Full Stop Communications
