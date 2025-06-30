Local stars shine at karting nationals

Jack Moore was the class act of the day at the ROK Cup National Karting Championships which took place at the Celso Scribante Circuit in Gqeberha at the weekend.
In the evenly matched OKJ class which saw the top seven all qualifying within one second of each other, Moore took pole position but was beaten by Reagile Mailula in the opening heat after an intense battle up front.
Fellow Algoa Kart Club member Aashay Nagura received a five-second penalty for a nose-cone infringement which dropped him to seventh place for race one.
In race two, it was Moore who triumphed, with Nagura coming home second after Mailula was penalised for a nose-cone infringement.
Race three saw Moore take the win from Mailula in second and Nagura crossing the line in fourth place.
The overall classification after three heats was Moore in first, Mailula second and Nagura third, with Moore extending his lead in the SA championships with just one more round left at the Redstar Raceway on August 23.
In the OK-N class, Josh Moore was the best of the local drivers with a fourth-place overall finish and Wyatt Jonas finished in seventh place after competing in a national event at his home track for the first time.
The class was won by Muhammad Wally, with Gianna Pascoal in second place after an intense battle upfront, and Jesse Swart rounding out the podium places.
In the Mini ROK class, it was not the greatest of days for championship leader Max Boshoff with a seventh place finish in race one after qualifying in second place on the grid, then stormed home to win heat two before disaster struck in race three when his kart would not start.
This opened the door for Santiago Frada to take the overall class win, with Kayde Cornofsky second and Kiyaan Reddi third.
In the Mini ROK U10 class, local driver Egor Grishin finished in seventh overall with Riley van Staden taking three out of three race wins.
Noah Cronje came home in second place and Radhi Harris third.
Caleb Rogers was unstoppable in the Cadet class which caters for youngsters from five to eight years old, with a full house of wins. Ethan Zita was second and Grayson Venter third overall.
Local stars shine at karting nationals
