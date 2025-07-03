Lotus Challenge to add spice to Scribante Race Day

The Lotus Challenge Racing SA Series, based in Gauteng, will have their second away race of the season when they join Algoa Motorsport Club at Aldo Scribante Raceway for their regional and club championship event this weekend.
After already having had three rounds of their series at Redstar Raceway near Delmas, one at Zwartkops near Pretoria and one a Dezzi Raceway near Port Shepstone in KZN, round six will see them in action at Scribante.
The 2.48km circuit is ideally situated for the lightweight Lotus cars with its tight technical stretches that ensure that the racing is close among the 15-strong field that is divided into two different classes, class B and the Locost class.
Having secured the sponsorship of Dunlop and ATS Motorsport Supplies, the Lotus Challenge Series, which was started in 1996, continues to flourish and has had 311 different drivers taking part since its inception.
With the season at the halfway stage now, Jeff Gable has a healthy 62-point lead in the Class B championship standings with JP Nortje in second place and David Jermy a further 9 points adrift.
Nick Hodgson is the runaway leader in the Locost Class, enjoying a massive 73-point lead over Sean Hepburn in second, with Andy Fulton 19 points off in third.
Saturday’s racing action will see the Lotus series taking part in three 8-lap heats, and hopefully the weather gods will be kind to the competitors in their open cockpits.
With rain forecast for most of the weekend, spectators can watch from the comfort of their vehicles parked around the circuit and listen to the live commentary on their radios.
Included in the busy race schedule on Saturday is round four of the Algoa Motorsport Club championship that includes modified saloons, Advance Horizon Coastal Challenge for historic, classic, retro cars, as well as street and fine cars, CBR 150/250 motorcycles and the open motorcycle class.
Qualifying is scheduled to start at 8.15am on Saturday with the first race at 10.15am and the race day will end with the Bronscor Ingco 45-Minute Endurance race that continues to grow in popularity, with the winner of the index-of-performance during the endurance race winning an Ingco 400NM impact gun.
Upcoming events
July 5: Algoa Motorsport Club – Main Circuit racing round 4; Dirt Oval Racing at Victory Raceway, club championship round 6
July 18: National Extreme Festival, East London Grand Prix Circuit
July 19: Dirt Oval racing at PEOTR, Club Championship round 6
July 24-26: Algoa National Rally in Uitenhage & Longmore Forest
July 26: Rhino Night Relay Enduro at Rover Motorcycle Club
July 27: British Classics Show Day at EP Veteran Car Club.
Lotus Challenge to add spice to Scribante Race Day
Image: Darryl Kukard
