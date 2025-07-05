The news that SuperSport United have sold their status to Siwelele Football Club, has been met with contrasting responses in the footballing fraternity since the announcement on Thursday.
'End of an era,' say ex and current SuperSport players and officials on the club's demise
Sports reporter
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
The news that SuperSport United have sold their status to Siwelele Football Club, has been met with contrasting responses in the footballing fraternity since the announcement on Thursday.
For those who contributed to building the club at various stages, this turn of events is difficult to take as SuperSport was one of the better-run clubs in the PSL and achieved a lot of success.
Over the past 30 years, the club won the league three times in succession under coach Gavin Hunt and a number of cup competitions, while producing some of the finest talent this country has seen.
Below are reactions from former players and officials as they come to terms with the club no longer existing.
Gavin Hunt (former coach)
“Goodbye to a club that was dear to my heart. A club where so much was achieved by winning trophies, producing players and many memories created.”
Thuso Phala (former midfielder)
"It's a sad turn of events that such a team is no more. SuperSport United is a team with a lot of history and it is now gone. It is sad indeed."
Phil Evans (former defender)
“Absolutely gutted to hear of the sale of SuperSport United, so many great memories. I remained a proper supporter after retirement. It is the end of an era.”
Reneilwe “Yeye” Letsholonyane (former midfielder)
“It is a huge loss for football. This was a team that promoted young talent for the country. It was one of the best-run teams in the PSL and contributed to all the levels of junior national teams with players that showed great potential.”
Aubrey Modiba (former SuperSport midfielder)
It is sad to see a club such as SuperSport United not existing anymore because it has produced many talented players for the country. You can see most of the clubs have players from SuperSport and those players are quality.
“They helped the country produce young talent. It is sad to see, it is bitter, at first I didn't want to believe it but it has happened.”
Khanyisa Mayo (former striker)
“It pains me to see the club I grew up at ending like this. I thank the CEO Stanley Matthews for believing in my talent and nurturing it during the five years I spent at the club. I am where I am today because of SuperSport United.”
Jerry Warie (former team manager)
“The end for a team built on family values and trusted when we were in the football world.”
Ronwen Williams (former captain)
“Thank you.”
Dean Furman (former captain)
“Devastating to see the end of my club. The memories will live long into the future.”
Grant Margeman (midfielder)
Thank you SuperSport United. You were more than just a club, you were home.
Shandre Campbell (former midfielder)
Thank you for everything you have given me, so sad to see the club is gone.”
Lyle Lakay (midfielder)
“Thank you Matsatsantsa”
