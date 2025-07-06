Gardens topple Top 12 champs at ‘Die Hok’
Gardens stretched their unbeaten record to 10 matches when they beat champions Kruisfontein United 27-21 in a hard-fought Score Energy Drink EPRU Grand Challenge Top 12 club rugby clash in Kariega on Saturday.
The only occasion Gardens have failed to pocket maximum points this season was when they were held to a 15-15 draw by Harlequins at the Adcock Stadium in April...
