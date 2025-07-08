Plans for inaugural 10km through city centre under way — Mbambani
Local road running enthusiasts can look forward to a new addition on the calendar, which will make its way through the city centre and around the stadium on August 10.
The inaugural Local Choice Pharmacy Govan Mbeki 10km race, which is to be staged by the Ikhamva Athletics Club, together with the Nedbank Running Club, will also include a 5km family run...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.