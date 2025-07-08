Thrills and spills at Aldo Scribante Raceway

The intermittent rain that fell on Saturday led to many thrills and spills for the competitors and added an exciting dimension to round four of the Algoa Motorsport Regional and Club championship at Aldo Scribante.
The visiting Northern Regions Lotus Challenge series saw 15 open-top Lotus 7s and Birkins enjoying some close racing on the 2.48km circuit that is ideally suited to the lightweight cars, and it was a magnificent overall win for Andre de Lange in a class B Birkin S3 that handled the tricky slippery conditions the best.
Ex-Delta Motorsport driver Neil Stephen, the uncle of Michael Stephen, wound back the clock in his immaculately prepared classic Cape Tiles-sponsored Opel Manta to emerge as the overall winner of the Wide Horizon Advanced Training Coastal challenge for classic, historic and retro cars after putting in a spirited drive with a couple of off-track excursions along the way.
He then went on to win the Bronscor Ingco index-of-performance after the 45-minute endurance race that ended off the day in the dark.
Deon Slabbert returned to the EP Modified Saloons after missing the last round to once again dominate in his Turbo Shop and Klinicare-backed VW Polo, with a full house of wins in all three heats as well as winning the 45-minute endurance race.
VW Rookie Cup driver Josh Moore was a standout performer in the modified saloons and showed excellent racecraft in his VW Polo to win Class E under immense pressure from Kiera Potgieter in her Audi A3 and Shaun Benn in a BMW E36.
A highlight of the day was the close racing in the Open motorcycle class between the brat-pack of young riders on their 600cc machines.
Ethan Diener, Dylan Grobler, Ruan van Zyl and Zander Taljaard put on a masterful display in the wet conditions, swapping positions often with their close racing antics.
Sadly, Grobler took a tumble in the third heat after he and Ethan Diener had the crowds on their feet during the first two heats, so it was Diener who emerged victorious after the three hard-fought heats.
Results:
EP Regional Saloons
Overall: 1st Deon Slabbert, 2nd Ian Oberholzer, 3rd Johan Nel
Per class: Class A — 1st Deon Slabbert; Class B — 1st Ian Oberholzer, 2nd Tiaan Coetzer, 3rd Elan Buchman; Class C — 1st Johan Nel; Class D — 1st Juan van Rooyen, 2nd Timothy Ball, 3rd Greg Forward; Class E — 1st Joshua Moore, 2nd Kiesha Potgieter, 3rd Shaun Benn; Class F — 1st Emma Oberholzer, 2nd Michael Beukman, 3rd Riaan van Vuuren; Class X — 1st Mauro Da Luz, 2nd James Moore, 3rd Johan Oosthuysen
Wide Horizon Advance Training Coastal Challenge
Overall: 1st Neil Stephen, 2nd Rane Berry, 3rd Henry Adams
Per class: Class C — 1st Neil Stephen, 2nd Rane Berry, 3rd Tom Hugo; Class D — 1st Tiaan Kleinhans, 2nd Pikkie Marais, 3rd Anton Ehlers; Class E — 1st Johan Marais, 2nd Barry Spriggs; Retro Classic -1st Henry Adams, 2nd Sarah Benn
CBR 150 Motorcycles
Overall: 1st Craig Benn, 2nd Kirsty Oberholzer, 3rd Emma Diener
Juniors: 1st Craig Benn
Clubmans: 1st Kirsty Oberholzer, 2nd Emma Diener
Open Motorcycles
Overall: 1st Ethan Diener, 2nd Ruan van Zyl, 3rd Craig Benn
Per class: 300cc — 1st Craig Benn, 2nd Shaun-Michael du Preez, 3rd Jordan Saayman; Powersport — 1st Rob Halgreen; 600cc — 1st Ruan van Zyl, 2nd Dylan Grobler; 600cc STD — 1st Ethan Diener, 2nd Zander Taljaard; Historics — 1st Ivor Vermaak; Unlimited — 1st Nkululeko Majola
Northern Regions Lotus Challenge
Overall: 1st Andre de Lange, 2nd Nick Hodgson, 3rd Andrew Fulton
Per class: Class B — 1st Andre de Lange, 2nd Tinus Botes, 3rd Josef Kotze; Class L — 1st Nick Hodgson, 2nd Andrew Fulton, 3rd Sean Hepburn
Bronscor Ingco 45-Minute Enduro
Overall: 1st Deon Slabbert, 2nd Keegan Nathan, 3rd David Jermy
Index of performance: 1st Neil Stephen 94.10%, 2nd Keegn Nathan 94.04%, 3rd Deon Slabbert 93.48%.
Thrills and spills at Aldo Scribante Raceway
Image: Darryl Kukard
