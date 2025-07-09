Djokovic sets up Sinner showdown, Swiatek reaches first Wimbledon semi

Novak Djokovic's pursuit of yet more career milestones continued unabated as he reached a record 14th Wimbledon semifinal and a showdown with world number one Jannik Sinner on Wednesday.

The 38-year-old Serb recovered from a set down to beat Flavio Cobolli 6-7(6) 6-2 7-5 6-4 and is now only two victories away from an unprecedented 25th Grand Slam title.

Blocking his path next is a rather more formidable Italian in the form of Sinner who eased any worries about an elbow injury to beat American powerhouse Ben Shelton 7-6(2) 6-4 6-4.

In the women's quarterfinals, Poland's clay court specialist Iga Swiatek broke new ground by reaching her first Wimbledon semifinal, beating Liudmila Samsonova 6-2 7-5.

The eighth seed will face Switzerland's unseeded Belinda Bencic who edged out Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva 7-6(3) 7-6(2) to also reach her first semifinal at the grass court slam.