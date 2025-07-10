Sport

Former top boxer Hennie Strydom honoured

By Herald Correspondent - 10 July 2025
Former Springbok boxer Hennie Strydom is flanked by Gordon Lamastra and Jan van Eeden
KNOCKOUT SPECIALIST: Former Springbok boxer Hennie Strydom is flanked by Gordon Lamastra and Jan van Eeden
Image: SUPPLIED

Former Springbok boxer Hennie Strydom was honoured at a special function in Sidwell, Gqeberha, at the weekend.

This was the second get-together for the Eastern Province masters after an emotional reunion in Greenbushes in December.

Event organiser Gordon Lamastra said two other EP Springboks, Harold Saaiman and Riaan Oliphant, were also going to be honoured, but unfortunately could not attend.

Strydom, who was the golden boy of Uitenhage (now Kariega) in the 1980s, was a superb boxer and a knockout specialist.

He later turned professional and notched up six wins in seven fights, with five coming via knockout.

Lamastra was full of praise for Strydom.

He said Strydom was a local hero whose brief career remained a testament to Eastern Province boxing.

“His knockout rate of 80% made him a local sensation who thrilled audiences and brought prestige to the community.

“Hennie stood tall in the ring and left his mark long after stepping out.

“He will also be remembered for record crowds at the Uitenhage Indoor Sports Centre.”

Strydom said it was an honour to see so many old boxing friends again and that he appreciated the kind words.

The Herald

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

LIVE: President Trump meets with African leaders
Trump's tariff threat creates national disaster for Lesotho | REUTERS

Most Read