Former Springbok boxer Hennie Strydom was honoured at a special function in Sidwell, Gqeberha, at the weekend.
This was the second get-together for the Eastern Province masters after an emotional reunion in Greenbushes in December.
Event organiser Gordon Lamastra said two other EP Springboks, Harold Saaiman and Riaan Oliphant, were also going to be honoured, but unfortunately could not attend.
Strydom, who was the golden boy of Uitenhage (now Kariega) in the 1980s, was a superb boxer and a knockout specialist.
He later turned professional and notched up six wins in seven fights, with five coming via knockout.
Lamastra was full of praise for Strydom.
He said Strydom was a local hero whose brief career remained a testament to Eastern Province boxing.
“His knockout rate of 80% made him a local sensation who thrilled audiences and brought prestige to the community.
“Hennie stood tall in the ring and left his mark long after stepping out.
“He will also be remembered for record crowds at the Uitenhage Indoor Sports Centre.”
Strydom said it was an honour to see so many old boxing friends again and that he appreciated the kind words.
The Herald
Former top boxer Hennie Strydom honoured
Image: SUPPLIED
