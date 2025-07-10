Graaff-Reinet Raptors, led by Sensei Aletta van den Bosch, made their mark at the recent Mixed Martial Arts SA Championships and will represent the country in the WKA World Championships in April or May 2026.
The prestigious event brought together 690 young athletes from four provinces, underlining the diverse and growing nature of SA's MMA community.
Fighting under the banner of Kosa (Kickboxing and MMA of SA), the Eastern Cape emerged as the top-performing province, claiming first place overall.
Among the standout performers were three of the athletes from the Graaff-Reinet Raptors, who represented not just their club but their province and age divisions with courage.
Elizabeth Fourie, competing up an age group against 13-year-olds, showcased exceptional versatility and heart, earning bronze in grappling, bronze in MMA light and silver in points fighting.
Chloe-Anne Fourie boldly faced off against her 17-year-old opponents and proved her resilience by collecting silver in grappling, silver in MMA light and bronze in points fighting.
Sunaid Christoffels won gold in grappling and silver in MMA light, while Matthew Christoffels, competing in the 10 to 12 age categories, dominated his field with power and precision in winning gold in grappling. — Graaff-Reinet Raptors
Graaff-Reinet Raptors earn tickets to world championships
Image: SUPPLIED
