The promising young Eastern Cape weightlifting team have boxed above their weight, winning nine medals at the South African U14, Youth and Junior Championships in Cape Town.
“It was a stunning performance by our enthusiastic athletes and bodes well for the future,” head coach Pieter Pretorius said.
“With the core of the team coming from Pellsrus Primary School in Jeffreys Bay it is a massive honour for our community.
“What we achieved with this team is remarkable. I’m over the moon.”
Humansdorp also weighted in with gold medals by Ceyten Booysen (U17, 56kg division), Isaih Miggels (U17, 60kg division) and Liam Nolly (U17, 71kg division) all with gold, and Jerome Jacobs (U17, 65kg division) with bronze.
The other standout athletes were all Pellsrus learners.
Young Lumar Karolse, who is only 12 years old, had the spectators on their feet with an outstanding performance.
He not only swept away the opposition in the U14 category but was also voted send best U17 and also the sixth best U20 lifter.
He is destined for higher honours with only one year in training.
Ruwellyn Bantom, only 10 years old, won gold as best U12 lifter. His totals were also good enough for a third place in the U14 category and fifth in the U17 class.
Female lifter Theolien Ruiters won gold in the U48kg division and was the second-best U17 lifter overall after Yulle Goliath of Western Province.
The Herald
Kouga learners shine at SA weightlifting
Image: SUPPLIED
