SACD, Northerns in shootout for Growthpoint squash title

The Capital Fruit SA Country Districts and Northerns teams are heading for a straight shootout for squash glory when the 65th edition of the Growthpoint Jarvis-Kaplan interprovincial tournament draws to a conclusion in Gqeberha on Friday.
After a week of high-octane action, the men’s and women’s teams from both provinces remained unbeaten following the penultimate round on Thursday despite a number of tough challenges from their rivals as the week again showcased the best SA squash has to offer.
In the women’s Kaplan Cup, Northerns A were given some anxious moments against hosts Eastern Province A, who had a real chance of registering a win before young Elzandri Janse van Rensburg produced a display of resilience against the skilful stroke play of Bianca Keeley.
The Northerns player, down 2-1, was trailing in the fourth but refused to give up the fight and chased everything she could to snatch back the advantage by taking the game 14-12.
It was not over because the deciding fifth game was equally well contested, but finally Janse van Rensburg edged it 11-9 for an important victory.
Earlier, EP’s Anlen Jarman, with years of experience under her belt, transformed a 2-1 deficit against Jordin Phillips into a 3-2 triumph, keeping her side in the hunt.
However, with Northerns 2-1 up in matches, Kim McDonald was solid in a key clash at No 2, holding off EP’s Jacqui Ryder for a 3-0 result, which gave Northerns the five points for a win.
SACD A women were too strong for Joburg Squash A and will be up for Friday’s challenge when they face Northerns as they try to wrest back the title they last won in Pretoria in 2023.
The men’s Jarvis Cup was marked by an intriguing encounter between two of SA squash’s elder statesmen as JP Brits (SACD A) took on his old rival, Christo Potgieter, of Joburg Squash.
Both players have seen many interprovincials come and go but this did not stop them from producing a show worthy of the occasion.
Supreme exponents of the sport, Brits eventually prevailed in a significant 3-1 win which meant SACD remained unbeaten and on course to defend the title they have won six times when they clash with Northerns on Friday.
In another thrilling match for the host province Eastern Province A, they managed to pip Western Province A 14-10.
No 1 Gerard Mitchell was the toast of the EP team when, with the tie locked at 2-2 in matches, he hit back after dropping the first game against Devon Osborne to win 3-1 in a titanic tussle.
The Herald
SACD, Northerns in shootout for Growthpoint squash title
Winners of 65th edition of interprovincial tournament will be decided on Friday
Image: WERNER HILLS
The Capital Fruit SA Country Districts and Northerns teams are heading for a straight shootout for squash glory when the 65th edition of the Growthpoint Jarvis-Kaplan interprovincial tournament draws to a conclusion in Gqeberha on Friday.
After a week of high-octane action, the men’s and women’s teams from both provinces remained unbeaten following the penultimate round on Thursday despite a number of tough challenges from their rivals as the week again showcased the best SA squash has to offer.
In the women’s Kaplan Cup, Northerns A were given some anxious moments against hosts Eastern Province A, who had a real chance of registering a win before young Elzandri Janse van Rensburg produced a display of resilience against the skilful stroke play of Bianca Keeley.
The Northerns player, down 2-1, was trailing in the fourth but refused to give up the fight and chased everything she could to snatch back the advantage by taking the game 14-12.
It was not over because the deciding fifth game was equally well contested, but finally Janse van Rensburg edged it 11-9 for an important victory.
Earlier, EP’s Anlen Jarman, with years of experience under her belt, transformed a 2-1 deficit against Jordin Phillips into a 3-2 triumph, keeping her side in the hunt.
However, with Northerns 2-1 up in matches, Kim McDonald was solid in a key clash at No 2, holding off EP’s Jacqui Ryder for a 3-0 result, which gave Northerns the five points for a win.
SACD A women were too strong for Joburg Squash A and will be up for Friday’s challenge when they face Northerns as they try to wrest back the title they last won in Pretoria in 2023.
The men’s Jarvis Cup was marked by an intriguing encounter between two of SA squash’s elder statesmen as JP Brits (SACD A) took on his old rival, Christo Potgieter, of Joburg Squash.
Both players have seen many interprovincials come and go but this did not stop them from producing a show worthy of the occasion.
Supreme exponents of the sport, Brits eventually prevailed in a significant 3-1 win which meant SACD remained unbeaten and on course to defend the title they have won six times when they clash with Northerns on Friday.
In another thrilling match for the host province Eastern Province A, they managed to pip Western Province A 14-10.
No 1 Gerard Mitchell was the toast of the EP team when, with the tie locked at 2-2 in matches, he hit back after dropping the first game against Devon Osborne to win 3-1 in a titanic tussle.
The Herald
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Sport
Sport
Rugby
Sport
Sport