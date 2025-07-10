Sizzling Swiatek blasts past Bencic into Wimbledon final

Iga Swiatek banished the last of her grass court demons to blaze into her first Wimbledon final with a quick-fire 6-2 6-0 demolition of Belinda Bencic on Thursday.

Swiatek, the clay court specialist who had never gone past the quarterfinals at the All England Club before this year, romped past Bencic on a sun-drenched Centre Court to tee up a final against American Amanda Anisimova.

Anisimova had stunned world number one Aryna Sabalenka earlier in the day but a second upset never looked on the cards as five-times Grand Slam champion Swiatek quickly got her nose in front.

The 35th-ranked Bencic did not do a lot wrong but was broken twice in the first set and three times in the second as a sizzling Swiatek brought her A-game to what turned into a one-sided contest.

