Sport

Northern areas celebrate Seale's place in SA hockey team

Trip to Malaysia for Nations Cup was a tremendous experience, young star says

Premium
By Bryan Goliath - 14 July 2025

Jamie Seale has become the pride of the northern areas after representing the SA men's senior hockey team in the Nations Cup in Malaysia recently.

Seale, 20, who went to school at Triomf Primary in Salsoneville, has described the trip as a tremendous experience. ..

