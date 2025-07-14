Sinner rises above adversity to make Italian history at Wimbledon

Jannik Sinner spoke of his pride at overcoming months of adversity on and off the court after claiming his first Wimbledon title by dethroning rival Carlos Alcaraz on Sunday.

The ice-cool 23-year-old beat the Spaniard 4-6 6-4 6-4 6-4 to become Italy's first Wimbledon singles champion and claim his fourth Grand Slam title.

Sinner's third major came at this year's Australian Open where he retained the title despite the dark cloud of a possible ban for a doping violation hanging over his head.

Tennis authorities found the world number one bore 'no fault or negligence' for a positive test for anabolic steroid clostebol — Sinner saying it had inadvertently entered his system via a massage from a team member — but he accepted a three-month ban from World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) in February.

His title on Sunday was his first since returning in May and came five weeks after losing an epic French Open final to Alcaraz in which he squandered three match points.