Speculation mounts before Cafu’s biggest bout

Boxing fans divided on Duncan Village ace’s chances of downing American Bam Rodriguez

By MESULI ZIFO - 16 July 2025

Emotions are reaching boiling point in the boxing fraternity with mixed predictions for Duncan Village star Phumelela Cafu’s unification title clash against Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez on Saturday.

Cafu faces Rodriguez at The Ford Centre at the Star in Frisco, Texas, in a WBO, WBC and Ring junior-bantamweight title unification to be streamed worldwide on DAZN...

