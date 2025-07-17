International flavour for upcoming Algoa National Rally

Rally fever is set to once again grip the Nelson Mandela Bay Region when the Algoa National Rally takes place on July 25 and 26.
The event comprises rounds three and four of the National Rally Championships and has partnered with the Tour European Rally (TER), an international rally series approved by the FIA, offering a perfect blend of sporting events and tourism in unique locations — all enhanced by global promotion through TV, social networks, web platforms, newspapers, magazines and other media.
TER promoter and organiser Luca Grilli said: “We are very proud of the partnership reached with the Algoa National Rally as a TER candidate event.
“This is the first step in a collaboration that shares many common goals between the Algoa National Rally organisation and us.
“From today, it also joins the new category of candidate events that may become part of the series in the future.
“This partnership starts in the best possible way and adds SA to the list of non-European nations that have been part of our championships and promotional events.
“After Europe, America, Oceania and Asia [as a TER promo event in Japan 2022], Africa is now welcomed into the TER family ... We are excited to begin this new adventure, which marks a significant step in the expansion of the TER project.”
Event route director Rikus Fourie said: “This is good for SA Rallying to bring back international competition to our shores. Our local drivers are hungry for the competition and are welcoming the challenge.
“The TER series and the SA National Rally Championship will work perfectly in harmony with friendly competition on some of the best roads in SA.”
One of the exciting international drivers participating is 16-year-old Zambian driver Seth Gomes with his mother Urshlla, who is a past Zambian and African navigator champion in the navigator seat.
Nicknamed the “Zambian Assassin”, he will no doubt be pushing his Mitsubishi Evo to the absolute limit.
Other international teams in the mix are the Namibian team of Peer Rohm and Pieter Steyn in a classic Ford Escort Mk2, Jairaj Jutley from Kenya driving a VW Polo with local navigator Ottie Marais, and former Kenya Rally Championship winner Lee Rose with local lass Ingrid Jeacocks in Algoa Rally Club chair Oliver de Man’s Toyota Corolla.
De Man, who has been instrumental in putting the event together, has graciously loaned the car to Rose as he focuses on the organisational side of things.
Swaziland driver Jono van Wyk will be hoping to continue his great start to the national campaign after he and Nico Swartz won the first round of the National Rally Championship in a Mazda 2 a couple of weeks ago.
With 44 confirmed entries so far, it promises to be an epic event and another exciting chapter of the Algoa National Rally that dates back to 1983.
The rally will have its traditional ceremonial start at the VW Auto Pavilion on July 25 where the rally cars will gather from 8.30am and start at 10am.
The first stage will be at Johnny’s Pit Stop (Spiders Web) with a start time of 10.10am. There will be food trucks at the spectator zone.
The second spectator zone will be at Jachtvlakte at 2pm.
To close off the Friday’s action, there will be a spectator-friendly night stage at 5.15pm on tar on the Daniel Pienaar road where it crosses the R75, which will be closed for racing action.
There will be road closures in this area for the duration of the rally stage. The bridge on top of the R75 will be closed from 2pm on the Friday (Exit 28 R334 Coega/Kariega).
Saturday will see the action move to the Longmore Forest where the rally cars will tackle the first stage at 8am and spectators are encouraged to be there as early as possible as the access road to the spectator zone crosses a section of the track.
There will be a large hospitality tent in the service park in Longmore with a big screen showing a live feed of the event.
At the Spectator Zone, fans can see all four stages being run from the same location and there will also be catering.
The Friday stages are free to view. Access into Longmore Forest will be charged at R50 per car with card facilities available at the gate leading into the forest.
For more information go to www.algoarallyclub.co.za
The Herald
International flavour for upcoming Algoa National Rally
Image: Dean Mac
