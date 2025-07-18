Top-flight water polo returns to Nelson Mandela Bay

Top-flight water polo is set for a resurgence in SA with the kickoff of a new national franchise tournament that is set to bring more than 150 players, coaches, referees and support staff to Nelson Mandela Bay in August.
Sponsored by leading automation manufacturer Jendamark, the inaugural event of the SA Water Polo Winter Series will see 112 of the country’s elite senior players drafted into four men’s and four women’s squads that are set to churn up the water of the Newton Park Indoor Pool from August 8 to 10.
The new Winter Series is similar in concept to the SA20 cricketing format, introducing a franchise system to help level the playing field and offer an alternative to the regional dominance of Western Province and Gauteng teams in interprovincial competition.
It also marks the first national tournament run under the auspices of the newly formed SA Water Polo, which has successfully challenged Swimming SA in court for the rights to promote the interests of this growing sport.
Tournament director Siegfried Lokotsch, who is also the title sponsor’s director of operations, said adding a new franchise event to the national calendar would reinvigorate senior competition and extend the season beyond the traditional autumn finish.
“This franchise format creates a fresh dynamic that’s both exciting to watch and allows players to compete strength for strength.
“Our sport is not going to get stronger if only the top provinces are getting stronger.”
With the game gaining traction at top schools countrywide, Lokotsch said it was important to reignite competitive senior water polo, while also promoting grassroots development.
“For SA Water Polo, it’s really about the broader development of the game and being more inclusive. We want to create opportunities that give young athletes from all backgrounds something to strive for.”
Lokotsch said year-round development would be at the heart of SA Water Polo’s efforts, with the Nelson Mandela Bay region creating the blueprint of what this could look like.
With the help of volunteers such as Claudia Charles, a former water polo player whose eldest daughter, Jenna, now represents Eastern Province, the Learn to Polo development programme is introducing children in the northern areas and township schools to swimming and, ultimately, water polo.
“I’m so grateful to them for seeing the need to develop,” Charles said.
“Water polo has a rich history in the northern areas, and the Gelvandale pool played a big role in getting kids into the sport when I was at school. But with lack of infrastructure and systems support, it fell away.
“It’s a great privilege to be part of this, especially with that pool reopening again, it’s a light of hope, and I’m so grateful to Siegfried and his team for putting in some serious support and investing in these children.”
The after-school programme, which is already under way, started with an assessment of the children’s swimming abilities, followed by twice-weekly training sessions with a qualified swimming coach to develop fitness and strength before introducing them to the basics of water polo.
Chapman High teacher Shari Kemp said the Gelvandale school was happy to have been included in the programme.
“It means a lot to the learners. They don’t always have the opportunities or the resources.”
Transport to and from the heated Newton Park Indoor Pool is covered by SA Water Polo’s regional structure, with further plans to introduce a summer programme, led by a professional coach, at the Gelvandale pool.
“The idea is to identify and nurture emerging talent throughout the programme, and possibly get them into water polo-playing schools,” Lokotsch said.
“There is so much rugby talent coming from under-resourced schools, and this is where we are missing a trick.
“I believe rugby players make the best water polo players, and vice versa. Some of our Springbok stars, like Malcolm Marx, were also great at polo.
“We’re best in the world at rugby; we could also be best in the world in the water.”
A development clinic for players, coaches and referees will be an anchor element of the Winter Series schedule and proceeds from the weekend tournament will be used to fund the schools programme. — Jendamark
