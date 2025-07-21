Sport

Outstanding performance from Jack Moore in Germany

Young karting sensation shows off his skills in European championship

By BRENDAN KELLY - 21 July 2025
Jack Moore in full flight mode in Mülsen, Germany
MASTERFUL MOORE: Jack Moore in full flight mode in Mülsen, Germany
Image: SUPPLIED

Young local karting sensation Jack Moore enjoyed a hard-fought, character-building weekend in the second round of the FIA European Karting Championship  in Mülsen at the Motorsport Arena-E Circuit,   situated between the major German cities of Dresden and Leipzig.

The series that caters for drivers between the ages of 12  and 14 uses the “arrive and drive” principle among the 49 competitors from around the globe, all using identical karts with engines drawn from a motor-pool and then swapped between drivers for the duration of the event.

Moore had a brilliant Saturday, finishing in second place in the first qualifying heat race, including the fastest lap time, and then fourth place in the second qualifier and fifth in the third qualifier, thereby marching into the  Sunday finals with his confidence high.

Unfortunately, the engine he drew for the final day was not quite as good as the Saturday engine, but Moore still managed to put in a scintillating performance running in the top three for the majority of the 20-lap final using a great display of race-craft and defensive driving.

With four laps to go, the charging pack behind Moore launched their attack, forcing him to run wide off the track and drop down to 11th position, from where he fought back to ninth place overall when the chequered flag came out.

Fellow South African  Emma-Rose Dowling  finished in 25th place out of the 36 karts that  qualified for the final.   

The FIA Karting Academy European Championship Trophy takes place over three rounds, with the next and final round being held in Italy from September 25-28.

