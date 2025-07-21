Young local karting sensation Jack Moore enjoyed a hard-fought, character-building weekend in the second round of the FIA European Karting Championship in Mülsen at the Motorsport Arena-E Circuit, situated between the major German cities of Dresden and Leipzig.
The series that caters for drivers between the ages of 12 and 14 uses the “arrive and drive” principle among the 49 competitors from around the globe, all using identical karts with engines drawn from a motor-pool and then swapped between drivers for the duration of the event.
Moore had a brilliant Saturday, finishing in second place in the first qualifying heat race, including the fastest lap time, and then fourth place in the second qualifier and fifth in the third qualifier, thereby marching into the Sunday finals with his confidence high.
Unfortunately, the engine he drew for the final day was not quite as good as the Saturday engine, but Moore still managed to put in a scintillating performance running in the top three for the majority of the 20-lap final using a great display of race-craft and defensive driving.
With four laps to go, the charging pack behind Moore launched their attack, forcing him to run wide off the track and drop down to 11th position, from where he fought back to ninth place overall when the chequered flag came out.
Fellow South African Emma-Rose Dowling finished in 25th place out of the 36 karts that qualified for the final.
The FIA Karting Academy European Championship Trophy takes place over three rounds, with the next and final round being held in Italy from September 25-28.
The Herald
Outstanding performance from Jack Moore in Germany
Young karting sensation shows off his skills in European championship
Image: SUPPLIED
Young local karting sensation Jack Moore enjoyed a hard-fought, character-building weekend in the second round of the FIA European Karting Championship in Mülsen at the Motorsport Arena-E Circuit, situated between the major German cities of Dresden and Leipzig.
The series that caters for drivers between the ages of 12 and 14 uses the “arrive and drive” principle among the 49 competitors from around the globe, all using identical karts with engines drawn from a motor-pool and then swapped between drivers for the duration of the event.
Moore had a brilliant Saturday, finishing in second place in the first qualifying heat race, including the fastest lap time, and then fourth place in the second qualifier and fifth in the third qualifier, thereby marching into the Sunday finals with his confidence high.
Unfortunately, the engine he drew for the final day was not quite as good as the Saturday engine, but Moore still managed to put in a scintillating performance running in the top three for the majority of the 20-lap final using a great display of race-craft and defensive driving.
With four laps to go, the charging pack behind Moore launched their attack, forcing him to run wide off the track and drop down to 11th position, from where he fought back to ninth place overall when the chequered flag came out.
Fellow South African Emma-Rose Dowling finished in 25th place out of the 36 karts that qualified for the final.
The FIA Karting Academy European Championship Trophy takes place over three rounds, with the next and final round being held in Italy from September 25-28.
The Herald
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Rugby
Rugby
Rugby
Rugby
Rugby