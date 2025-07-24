Nel, Kalideni favoured to clinch honours in Kiwane 14km event
The fourth running of the Kiwane Resort 14km and 5km runs, organised by BCMAC, takes place on Saturday morning, and for those who require assistance getting to the event there will be organised transport departing from the East London City Hall from 5am.
The man who has won the race three times in succession, Yanga Malusi, in the colours of Real Gijimas, now resides in Cape Town, but his shadow looms heavily over the 14km course, having not been seriously challenged on any of his winning occasions...
