Other South Africans in action in the heats earlier in the day were Aimee Canny, who finished 19th overall in the 200m individual medley heats after swimming a time of 2:12.70 and Chris Smith, who finished 25th overall in the 100m breaststroke with a time of 1:00.85. Hannah Robertson was 27th in the 400m freestyle heats in 4:22.69, while in the men’s event, Matthew Caldwell was 39th in 4:01.45.
The South African women’s 4x100m freestyle relay team of twin sisters, Georgia and Olivia Nel, Cailtin de Lange and Hannah Robertson finished sixth in their heat in 3:45.33 and did not progress to the final.
The World Aquatics Championships in Singapore continue on Monday, with Pieter Coetzé kicking off his campaign in the 100m backstroke while Meder will be back in action in the 100m breaststroke, Matt Sates in the 200m freestyle, and Catherine van Rensburg in the 1500m freestyle.
Disappointment for SA swimmers on opening day of Singapore world champs
Image: Anton Geyser/Gallo Images
The South African duo of Rebecca Meder and Erin Gallagher both made it through to the semifinals of their respective events on the opening day of the swimming programme at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore on Sunday.
Meder booked her spot in the 200m individual medley semifinals with a time of 2:11.68 in the morning heats.
A seventh-place finish in the evening’s semifinal in 2:11.05 was then not enough to see her through to the final, however, missing out by just two places.
“10th in the world is not too shabby, but it’s not my best time, especially for how I’ve been feeling in training and everything,” said the 22-year-old afterwards.
“I was really hoping to sneak into that final. My PB would have placed me in that final ... so that’s a bit frustrating,” she added.
“But I’m definitely looking forward to getting into the rest of the competition ... I’ve got my 100m and 200m breaststroke still coming up this week, which I’m so excited for.”
Meanwhile, Gallagher lined up for the semifinals of the 100m butterfly after a morning swim of 57.48 seconds. She reached the first turn in third spot, which bodes well for the 50m event, but dropped back to sixth, finishing in 57.68 seconds and 13th overall, so missing out on the final.
