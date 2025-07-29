But the tide turned shortly thereafter, as the young Despatch side — boasting an average team age of just 35 — found their rhythm and surged ahead.
Showing composure beyond their years, they pulled off an impressive win, sealing the gold medal with a final score of 24-18.
In the women’s final, Westview triumphed over The Woods.
It was a familiar rivalry as Westview Bowling Club took on The Woods Bowling Club, both seasoned teams with a history of finals appearances.
True to expectations, the match was tightly contested from the first bowl.
By the 15th end, the scoreboard was deadlocked at 11-11, setting the stage for a dramatic finish.
The Westview women held their nerve and delivered a dominant final stretch, securing victory with a 20-11 win. — EP Bowls
EP Fours Finals deliver thrilling bowls action despite icy weekend
Despatch men and Westview women claim bragging rights
Image: SUPPLIED
Despite a cold front sweeping through the Eastern Cape with icy rain and gusty winds, the Eastern Province Fours Bowls Finals brought the heat with two thrilling showdowns in the men’s and women’s divisions in Kenton-on-Sea.
As the sun finally broke through the clouds during the closing games, so too did the incredible skill and sportsmanship on display.
The crowd was treated to two high-calibre matches with excellent heads, showcasing the very best of Eastern Province bowls.
In the men’s final, Despatch outlasted Kowie in an epic battle.
It featured a nail-biting clash, with spectators treated to a game of grit and determination as both teams battled to a 12-12 deadlock by the 11th end.
Image: SUPPLIED
But the tide turned shortly thereafter, as the young Despatch side — boasting an average team age of just 35 — found their rhythm and surged ahead.
Showing composure beyond their years, they pulled off an impressive win, sealing the gold medal with a final score of 24-18.
In the women’s final, Westview triumphed over The Woods.
It was a familiar rivalry as Westview Bowling Club took on The Woods Bowling Club, both seasoned teams with a history of finals appearances.
True to expectations, the match was tightly contested from the first bowl.
By the 15th end, the scoreboard was deadlocked at 11-11, setting the stage for a dramatic finish.
The Westview women held their nerve and delivered a dominant final stretch, securing victory with a 20-11 win. — EP Bowls
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Rugby
Rugby
Sport
Cricket
Sport