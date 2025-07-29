Sport

Gqeberha hurdler Barnard oozing confidence ahead of world champs

By Vuyokazi Nkanjeni - 29 July 2025

Gqeberha hurdler Mondray Barnard is on the right track and oozing confidence ahead of his much-anticipated senior debut at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo in September.

The 23-year-old Bachelor of Commerce student at IIE’s Varsity College Nelson Mandela Bay excelled at the weekend to win the bronze medal in the men’s 110m hurdles final at the FISU World University Games in Bochum, Germany...

