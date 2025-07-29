Gqeberha hurdler Barnard oozing confidence ahead of world champs
Gqeberha hurdler Mondray Barnard is on the right track and oozing confidence ahead of his much-anticipated senior debut at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo in September.
The 23-year-old Bachelor of Commerce student at IIE’s Varsity College Nelson Mandela Bay excelled at the weekend to win the bronze medal in the men’s 110m hurdles final at the FISU World University Games in Bochum, Germany...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.