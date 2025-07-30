The half-marathon and 10km races started simultaneously, which allowed him to feed off the pace set by clubmates Sinawo Poti and Lithobe Menzeleleli, who were both competing in the shorter distance.
Frans, Solomons set hot pace in icy weather to claim 21.1km titles
Image: Petrus Rademeyer
Melikhaya Frans and Refeloe Solomons bested icy winds and intermittent rain to claim victory in the third annual Madibaz half-marathon in Gqeberha on Saturday.
Despite the trying conditions, about 1,500 runners lined up at Mandela University’s South Campus for the feature race as well as the 10km and 5km alternatives.
Frans, who finished runner-up last year, took the men’s title when he stopped the clock in 1:05:34 at the Madibaz Stadium, just under two minutes clear of his closest challenger.
The runner-up, 2023 champion Andile Motwana (Nedbank), crossed the finish line in 1:07:26 with Sicelo Mashaba (Madibaz) completing the podium in 1:10:04.
Meanwhile, Solomons stamped her authority on the women’s race by securing her third consecutive title in 1:22:39.
Bianca Meistre (32GI) followed her home in 1:26:27 with Kaitlyn Wolff (Achilles) taking third in 1:33:55.
“When you enter a race, you never know what the weather will bring. You just make the best of it,” Frans, who still looked strong as he completed a lap of the track, said afterwards.
“This wasn’t ideal weather but you can’t control it. You just go out and give it your all.”
Image: Petrus Rademeyer
The half-marathon and 10km races started simultaneously, which allowed him to feed off the pace set by clubmates Sinawo Poti and Lithobe Menzeleleli, who were both competing in the shorter distance.
The trio, along with Motwana, stayed together until the 5km mark when Poti surged ahead to solo to victory.
“Once I reached the halfway turning point, the wind was behind me and I was able to push for a sub-66-minute finish,” Frans said.
The Ikhamva ace now turns his attention to Saturday’s Bay West 10km, where he is the defending champion.
“I’m hoping to clock a fast time there. That’s the challenge I choose to set for myself,” he said.
In the women’s race, Solomons was equally unfazed by the weather and delighted to notch up another title.
“I came into this race determined to win it again,” the slightly built Nedbank athlete said.
“I don’t have much resistance against the wind due to my size and I just focused on giving my best.”
Starting alongside the 10km runners allowed her to establish a strong early rhythm.
“I ran with some of the men I train with — Melikhaya Keep, Abdul Wicomb and Jermain Wilson — and my cross-country training really helped.”
She led the women’s field after 4km and, though slightly concerned about the slippery surface, was able to hold her pace throughout.
Solomons paid tribute to her coach, Luvuyo Stephen, whom she said did “so much behind the scenes” and played a “big role in helping me stay competitive”.
Madibaz Sport athletics manager Bernard Petersen said the elements affected the turnout but he was happy with the outcome.
“There was growth in the 10km, and the 5km fun run attracted a good number of runners, probably as a result of the park runs.”
The Personal Best Bell was a popular innovation.
“It was a big hit,” Petersen said.
“Runners were queuing up to ring the bell after obtaining their PBs.”
He said the feedback had been extremely positive, which augured well for 2026.
Leading results:
Half-marathon:
Men: 1 Melikhaya Frans (Ikhamva) 1:05:34, 2 Andile Motwana (Nedbank) 1:07:26, 3 Sicelo Mashaba (Madibaz) 1:10:04.
Women: Refeloe Solomons (Nedbank) 1:22:39, 2 Bianca Meistre (32GI) 1:26:27, 3 Kaitlyn Wolff (Achilles) 1:33:55.
10km:
Men: Sinawo Poti (Ikhamva) 30:42, 2 Lithobe Menzeleleli (Ikhamva) 31:04, 3 Mxoleleni Tabata (Achilles) 32:00.
Women: 1 Amanda Detshe (Madibaz) 38:54, Kayla van Rensburg (Charlo) 39:09, 3 Desnay O’Grady 41:18. — Full Stop Communications
