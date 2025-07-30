Mfunzi targets better time in Choose to Challenge 10km at Baywest Mall
Elite Bay runner wants to inspire other women to overcome personal battles
Top Nelson Mandela Bay female road runner Ntombesintu Mfunzi, who is battling diabetes, will be fighting for a sub-39-minute finish time at this year's Choose to Challenge 10km race on Saturday.
The ninth edition of the popular Gqeberha race, which is organised by EP Athletics and the Legacy Project, starts and finishes at the Baywest Mall...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.