Nelson Mandela Bay’s Hashe faces acid test against SA-rated Mxoli

The stakes will be high for romising Nelson Mandela Bay pugilist Anele Hashe, who faces Buffalo City’s Athanathi Mxoli at the George Botha Sports Centre in Gqeberha on Saturday August 23.
The six-round mini-flyweight contest will be the main preliminary bout of the tournament brought courtesy of Boniswa Lamani’s Aphile Boxing Promotions in conjunction with the Mandela Bay Boxing Promoters’ Association and sponsored by the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality.
The 10-bout tournament billed as the New Age Boxing Extravaganza, headlined by Eastern Cape female flyweight champion Owethu Rula against Malawi’s Mphatso Metaudzu, is aimed at allowing Bay boxers to shine and possibly get into the Boxing SA (BSA) national ratings.
In the main supporting bout, also over six rounds in the junior-featherweight division, Gqeberha’s Sonwable Marere faces Mphempero Nkhona of Malawi.
It is the fight between Hashe and Mxoli that interests boxing fans the most.
Unbeaten in three fights, Hashe is hoping to topple Mxoli, who in four fights has two wins, a draw and a stalemate.
His last fight was against KwaZulu-Natal mini-flyweight champion Nhlakanipho Kunene in Durban on March 16 2025.
Without a male boxer appearing in the South African top 10 rankings currently, Bay stakeholders are pinning their hopes on Hashe to beat Mxoli and get catapulted into that top bracket of mini-flyweights in the country.
For a boxer to get into the ratings, the following are considered: a boxer’s activity — that is, the number of his/her fights; fight record — wins, draws and losses and the quality of the boxer’s opponent, including whether he/she is rated or not.
“We want our way into the ratings. So, we dangled a carrot to Mxoli, and he agreed to come and fight,” Caiphus Ntante, who looks after the interests of Hashe from Govan Mbeki township in Gqeberha, said.
“What a mistake! He’s going to realise that he has bitten off more than he can chew.”
Ntante believes Hashe will stop Mxoli within the distance.
“We’ve seen Mxoli fight here in Gqeberha and think that he’s not a problem. Mxoli is tailor-made for Hashe’s dexterity.
“Who’s more determined to register an upset?”
Asked whether Mxoli was not worried about the unbeaten Hashe registering a win, Mxoli’s mentor, Phakamisa Sonaba, said: “We took the fight because we believe Mxoli will easily beat Hashe.
“You see, Mxoli’s activity was somewhat compromised because of schooling ahead of Kunene’s fight that we lost on points.
“We have perfect time to prepare for Hashe and in this fight we’ll be at our best, and not look back.”
There will be seven more interesting bouts, all over four rounds.
The Herald
Nelson Mandela Bay’s Hashe faces acid test against SA-rated Mxoli
Image: SUPPLIED
The Herald
