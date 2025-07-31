Regional racing returns to Victory Raceway

The fifth round of the DO4SA Regional Dirt Oval Championship takes place at Victory Raceway on Victoria Drive in Walmer on Saturday evening, with just two rounds left in the championship that sees races taking place at both Victory and PE Oval Track Raceway on Mission Road in the Greenbushes area.
In the 1600 Stock Class, Pieter de Lange has dominated, holding a large lead in the championship with a 102-point advantage over second-placed Ruben Barnard, with Deon Kretzmann in third place.
The 1600 Stock Class continues to grow with a mix of youngsters moving up through the ranks from the development and rookie classes, as well as some seasoned racers enjoying the competitiveness that the class offers.
In the fiercely fought 1660 Modified Saloons class, Nadia Rautenbach has moved up into third place, a mere two points behind Charne Schuin, who is just 25 points behind championship leader Marthinus Muller.
In the 2.1 Modified Class, Malcolm Els is leading the charge and has stretched his lead over Rimon Landman to 55 points with Dawid “Baba” Grundlingh in third, a further 33 points adrift.
The Hot Rod class has a runaway leader in Kiaan Aylward, who now has a huge 239-point lead over Ludolf Olckers, with Annuschke Landman a further 28 points behind in third place.
Danie de Vos (SA2) is comfortably in control of the Heavy Metal Class despite bombing out of the last round and not making it into the final.
It has allowed Joshua Sletcher to close down the gap to 40 points in second, and David Victor 53 points behind in third. In the V8 American Saloon Class, Juan Roesstorff is the new championship leader with a 58-point advantage over Wayne Holland, who has moved up into second place, with Rohan van Vuuren dropping down to third place, trailing Holland by 31 points.
This event is also the seventh round of the Victory Raceway Club Championship where Marthinus Muller leads the 1660 class by 104 points, Danie de Vos the Heavy Metal class by 187 points, Annuschke Landman the Hot Rod class by 60 points, Rimon Landman the 2.1 Modified class by 152 points, Reghardt Joubert the 1600 Saloons by 64 points and Juan Roesstorff the American Saloons by 121 points.
The gates to Victory Raceway open at 1pm with racing set to start at 5pm.
Upcoming events:
August 2: Algoa Kart Club Championship round 5 at the Celso Scribante Kart Circuit
August 9: Algoa Motorsport Club Circuit Racing round 5 at Aldo Scribante Raceway; Slake Motorcycle Enduro at Bushmans River. Navigational Enduro
August 16: Inner City Motorcycle Enduro, Baakens Valley
August 22: Regional Extreme Festival, East London Grand Prix Circuit
August 30: Alles-op-Wiele Car Show at Daniel Pienaar Technical High School.
