Frans dominates to win at Baywest Mall

Top Nelson Mandela Bay road runner Melikhaya Frans once again dominated the Choose to Challenge 10km to win his second consecutive title at Baywest Mall on Saturday.
The 35-year-old Ikhamva Athletics Club runner crossed the finish line in 29 minutes 59 seconds to beat his winning time of 30:24 in 2024.
He was followed by teammate Sinawo Poti in 30:01, a personal best (PB) time. Nedbank Running Club’s Andile Motwana took third place in 30:12.
In the women’s race, Refeloe Solomons of Nedbank Running Club won the event for the first time in 37:52 ahead of Amanda Detshe of Madibaz (38:04) and Charlo’s Kayla van Rensburg (38:06).
“I am happy to have won the race, but there is nothing more satisfying to me than to see my training partner Sinawo Poti coming in second and recording his PB,” Frans said.
“We have been working very hard at training with our coach, Michael Mbambani, and it showed in today’s results.
“First two years of running the race, the competition was not that tough; I could do 28 minutes. But as the years go by it has become very challenging; the competition is getting tougher every year.
“When it’s cold like this I can’t run well, but the most important thing is to win.”
Frans said his next target was to win the inaugural Local Choice Pharmacy Govan Mbeki 10km on Sunday.
Solomons has been a force to be reckoned with in Gqeberha.
The 44-year-old recently won the Madibaz Half Marathon before taking on Saturday’s race.
“This is my first Choose to Challenge win, and I feel thrilled. The preparation for the race has been good since I was coming from the cross country, and I am actually now just preparing for the SPAR women’s race.
“However, there is a Great Kei Marathon in September that I want to go to run and defend my title there.
“My form is great at the moment and my victories are a testament to that. Also, the wins are just a matter of targeting and preparation; having plans.
“You have to have your short-term goals and your long-term goals.”
Race organiser Mbambani said the event was growing every year.
“We reached our target. Last year, we had 1,300 entries. On Friday, we went to bed at 1,400 entries and on Saturday morning, we went to just over 1,500 entries, so we cannot be happier.
“We’d also like to thank our partners, the Baywest Mall and the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality, for the continued support.”
The Herald
Image: FREDLIN ADRIAAN
