PE Sports Legends Trust celebrates 10 unsung heroines

The Port Elizabeth Sports Legends Trust again acknowledged Women’s Month by celebrating the lives and contributions of 10 unsung heroines in sport, arts and culture at the weekend.
The vibrant Royal Tea in the beautifully draped 19th on Fifth Conference Venue in Walmer was part of the trust’s 10th anniversary celebrations.
It was also the third Unsung Heroines event organised by the trustees and the organisation’s women’s committee.
SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) chief executive Nosipho Jafta was the guest of honour for the evening.
Jafta praised the trust’s efforts in recognising women in sport, arts and culture.
“This is amazing, this is a beautiful event,” Jafta said.
“It’s always good for women to celebrate each other, to have this kind of event in Gqeberha, celebrating other women.
“I’m from Gqeberha and feel honoured to be part of this event.
“We need to do more of such events, because mothers are always known to be nation builders and this event to me is exactly that.
“We are honouring women who do not stand in front of cameras, who do not want to be praised, who don’t want any accolades, they just want to be heard and seen.
“Today, we are saying to them, we see you, and it’s beautiful to give people their flowers while they can still smell them, because in most cases we celebrate each other when we are no more.
“I support this initiative because I believe people must be honoured, they must be told that we are grateful for the work that they do in their communities.”
Elizabeth “Biffy” Joubert was acknowledged for her service in creating water safety awareness, as well as for many years of training educators in the skills of teaching swimming.
Ursula Petersen was also honoured for having dedicated a lifetime to water skills training in the community.
Truda Plaatjies, who obtained provincial hockey colours in her playing days, was honoured for her contributions to the less prominent sport of squash.
Over many years, Plaatjies devoted time and energy to fostering the game at all levels.
Besides being an active player, she also obtained her coaching qualification and served the province as a coach at various levels.
Also honoured was Luyanda Matomela Siwisa, a top athlete who went on to serve Cowan High School for 28 years.
As an educator, she went above and beyond the call of duty, producing several leading athletes and netball players, many of whom went on to gain provincial and national colours.
Carol Munger was honoured for her contribution to hockey in the region.
A familiar figure on the fields of Gelvandale for the Rangers Club during her playing career, she then took on a new role and served diligently over many years as the manager of EP teams.
Also recognised was Rina van Zyl, who without any fanfare was involved in the welfare of young golfers, particularly in giving opportunities where previously denied.
She has the distinction of being the only woman chair of a golf club, the Fairview Golf Club.
Fiona Rodell was honoured for having dedicated six decades of her life to keeping the spirit of Spanish dancing alive.
She has won the prestigious Molina Award an incredible 17 times.
A legend in the world of dance, Maureen Gardner, was also recognised.
She has enjoyed a dance career spanning 50 years, winning two SA titles with her husband, Sylvester, along the way.
She actively promotes and teaches the art of dance in the community.
Pinky Nkanunu was recognised as a lifelong activist for justice, equality and transformation in sport.
Her quiet background efforts served as inspiration to her late husband, Silas, who was a former SA Rugby Union president.
A poignant moment was the special dedication to the late Chakeera Dolley, who was honoured by the trust in 2024 for her contribution to the sport of volleyball.
Another highlight was the special award presented by trustee Graeme Sauls to Barbara Gunn-Manna, who is a well-known personality in the soccer world.
Her work to keep the history of the game alive via social media platforms is well-known and traverses the continents.
The Herald
PE Sports Legends Trust celebrates 10 unsung heroines
Women honoured for years of dedicated service in making a difference
Image: SUPPLIED
The Port Elizabeth Sports Legends Trust again acknowledged Women’s Month by celebrating the lives and contributions of 10 unsung heroines in sport, arts and culture at the weekend.
The vibrant Royal Tea in the beautifully draped 19th on Fifth Conference Venue in Walmer was part of the trust’s 10th anniversary celebrations.
It was also the third Unsung Heroines event organised by the trustees and the organisation’s women’s committee.
SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) chief executive Nosipho Jafta was the guest of honour for the evening.
Jafta praised the trust’s efforts in recognising women in sport, arts and culture.
“This is amazing, this is a beautiful event,” Jafta said.
“It’s always good for women to celebrate each other, to have this kind of event in Gqeberha, celebrating other women.
“I’m from Gqeberha and feel honoured to be part of this event.
“We need to do more of such events, because mothers are always known to be nation builders and this event to me is exactly that.
“We are honouring women who do not stand in front of cameras, who do not want to be praised, who don’t want any accolades, they just want to be heard and seen.
“Today, we are saying to them, we see you, and it’s beautiful to give people their flowers while they can still smell them, because in most cases we celebrate each other when we are no more.
“I support this initiative because I believe people must be honoured, they must be told that we are grateful for the work that they do in their communities.”
Elizabeth “Biffy” Joubert was acknowledged for her service in creating water safety awareness, as well as for many years of training educators in the skills of teaching swimming.
Ursula Petersen was also honoured for having dedicated a lifetime to water skills training in the community.
Truda Plaatjies, who obtained provincial hockey colours in her playing days, was honoured for her contributions to the less prominent sport of squash.
Over many years, Plaatjies devoted time and energy to fostering the game at all levels.
Besides being an active player, she also obtained her coaching qualification and served the province as a coach at various levels.
Also honoured was Luyanda Matomela Siwisa, a top athlete who went on to serve Cowan High School for 28 years.
As an educator, she went above and beyond the call of duty, producing several leading athletes and netball players, many of whom went on to gain provincial and national colours.
Carol Munger was honoured for her contribution to hockey in the region.
A familiar figure on the fields of Gelvandale for the Rangers Club during her playing career, she then took on a new role and served diligently over many years as the manager of EP teams.
Also recognised was Rina van Zyl, who without any fanfare was involved in the welfare of young golfers, particularly in giving opportunities where previously denied.
She has the distinction of being the only woman chair of a golf club, the Fairview Golf Club.
Fiona Rodell was honoured for having dedicated six decades of her life to keeping the spirit of Spanish dancing alive.
She has won the prestigious Molina Award an incredible 17 times.
A legend in the world of dance, Maureen Gardner, was also recognised.
She has enjoyed a dance career spanning 50 years, winning two SA titles with her husband, Sylvester, along the way.
She actively promotes and teaches the art of dance in the community.
Pinky Nkanunu was recognised as a lifelong activist for justice, equality and transformation in sport.
Her quiet background efforts served as inspiration to her late husband, Silas, who was a former SA Rugby Union president.
A poignant moment was the special dedication to the late Chakeera Dolley, who was honoured by the trust in 2024 for her contribution to the sport of volleyball.
Another highlight was the special award presented by trustee Graeme Sauls to Barbara Gunn-Manna, who is a well-known personality in the soccer world.
Her work to keep the history of the game alive via social media platforms is well-known and traverses the continents.
The Herald
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Rugby
Sport
Soccer
Sport
Rugby