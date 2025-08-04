Triumphant return for Victor at Victory Raceway

Pieta Victor made a triumphant return to dirt oval racing after a lengthy break at round five of the DO4SA Dirt Oval Regional Championship that took place at Victory Raceway on Saturday night.
The regional championship comprises six rounds with racing taking place at both Victory Raceway in Walmer and at the PE Oval Track Club, along Mission Road in Greenbushes.
Racing in the V8 American saloon class, Victor dominated the opening heat with a masterclass of skill and speed in wet and slippery conditions.
He was content to slot into second place behind Rohan van Vuuren in the next two heats, but came out with guns blazing to win the final dominantly, much to the delight of the large crowd.
Damon Miles was the class act of the 2.1 modified class with a full house of wins in the heats as well as a resounding win in the final that saw him being voted as the driver of the day.
The competitive 1660 modified saloon class continued to provide high drama with many incidents and accidents eliminating many of the top drivers as the night progressed.
Marthinus Muller continued his fine run to stretch his lead in the regional championship.
Pierre van der Berg was back to his best in the heavy metal class, taking the win in the final after being pushed hard by Neville Ellard.
Josh Sletcher and Dawid Grundlingh enjoyed a consistent evening in the hot rod class while Pieta de Lange stretched his now unassailable lead in the 1600 stock saloons with the win in the evenly matched class.
The class results were:
1600 saloons: 1 Pieta de lange (E185), 2 Reghardt Joubert (SA3), 3 Ruben Barnard (C139)
1660 modified saloons: 1 Marthinus Muller (E46), 2 Chanell van Tonder (E173), 3 Melindre Marais (E92)
2.1 modifieds: 1 Damon Miles (SA2), 2 Rimon Landman (E154), 3 Johan Knoesen (E49)
Hot rods: 1 Dawid Grundlingh (C727), 2 Reghardt Joubert (C133), 3 Ludolf Olckers (C98)
Heavy metals: 1 Pierre van der Berg (SA1), 2 Joshua Sletcher (C100), 3 Neville Ellard (E71)
V8 American saloons: 1 Pieta Victor (SA1), 2 Wayne Holland (C21), 3 Juan Roesstorff (SA3)
Driver of the day: Damon Miles (SA2)
The Herald
Triumphant return for Victor at Victory Raceway
Image: PETER HENNING
The Herald
