The future of lawn bowls in the Nelson Mandela Metro looks bright after a successful Youth Development Camp held at the Kirkwood Bowling Club.
The event brought together 40 enthusiastic juniors, with participants ranging in age — the youngest just seven years old — for a fun and educational introduction to the sport.
The primary aim of the camp was to raise awareness of lawn bowls among youth and begin nurturing future stars in the game.
By engaging with the next generation early, the organisers hope to create a sustainable pipeline of talent and break the outdated stereotype of lawn bowls as a sport for the elderly.
“This is a sport that truly caters for all ages, and one that you can enjoy for life,” organisers Arthur Langley, Cindy Nell, Francois Nell and Duane Nel said.
They made the event possible through their passion and commitment to youth development.
Throughout the day, juniors received hands-on coaching, learnt the basics of the game and were given the opportunity to test their skills in a friendly and supportive environment.
The response was overwhelmingly positive, with many youngsters expressing a newfound interest in lawn bowls.
The event also underscored the importance of development at the grassroots level and the value of mentorship from seasoned players and coaches.
With camps like these, lawn bowls in SA is shedding its outdated image and positioning itself as a sport that is inclusive, skill-based, and filled with opportunities, regardless of age.
Youth lawn bowls camp inspires next generation
Enthusiastic juniors enjoy fun introduction to the sport in Kirkwood
Image: SUPPLIED
The future of lawn bowls in the Nelson Mandela Metro looks bright after a successful Youth Development Camp held at the Kirkwood Bowling Club.
The event brought together 40 enthusiastic juniors, with participants ranging in age — the youngest just seven years old — for a fun and educational introduction to the sport.
The primary aim of the camp was to raise awareness of lawn bowls among youth and begin nurturing future stars in the game.
By engaging with the next generation early, the organisers hope to create a sustainable pipeline of talent and break the outdated stereotype of lawn bowls as a sport for the elderly.
“This is a sport that truly caters for all ages, and one that you can enjoy for life,” organisers Arthur Langley, Cindy Nell, Francois Nell and Duane Nel said.
They made the event possible through their passion and commitment to youth development.
Throughout the day, juniors received hands-on coaching, learnt the basics of the game and were given the opportunity to test their skills in a friendly and supportive environment.
The response was overwhelmingly positive, with many youngsters expressing a newfound interest in lawn bowls.
The event also underscored the importance of development at the grassroots level and the value of mentorship from seasoned players and coaches.
With camps like these, lawn bowls in SA is shedding its outdated image and positioning itself as a sport that is inclusive, skill-based, and filled with opportunities, regardless of age.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Sport
Sport
Rugby
Rugby