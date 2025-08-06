Elite water polo talent unleashed in Gqeberha
Franchise teams fired to make a splash at Newton Park pool
SA’s elite water polo players will show off their skills when the inaugural SA Water Polo Winter Series tournament explodes into action in Gqeberha from Friday to Sunday.
The event, sponsored by automation company Jendamark, will see 112 of the country’s elite players drafted into four men’s and four women’s franchise squads competing for R224,000 (combined for men and women) in prize money at the Newton Park pool...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.