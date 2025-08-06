Inaugural Local Choice Pharmacy race set to light up North End
It is all systems go for the inaugural Local Choice Pharmacy Govan Mbeki 10km race on Sunday, race organiser Michael Mbambani said.
The event, starting opposite the Pier 14 Shopping Centre in Govan Mbeki Avenue, will also include a 5km family run...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.