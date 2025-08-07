From rapping to racing, Early B heads to Aldo Scribante

Home-grown rapping sensation Earl Swartz, or Early B to his thousands of fans, will be in action at Aldo Scribante Raceway for the first time this weekend when the Algoa Motorsport Club host the fifth round of their regional and club championship.
Swartz, now enjoying his second season of circuit racing, will be behind the wheel of a Liqui Moly-backed Forza Super Vee single seater.
“This will be my first time racing on the full track at Scribante, so I’m super excited. I have done some drag racing here before, so at least I know my way down the main straight,” he said.
“I feel way more comfortable in the car now as we have sorted out all of the little gremlins on the car, which has resulted in me qualifying in the top three at the last three race meetings, with a fourth place being my best finish so far.
“Maybe the PE wind will give me the extra edge to get me onto my first podium finish.
“Though the goal would be to get a good result, my main objective is just to finish all three races and have fun on the track, as I am a huge car lover.
“I would like to thank Liqui Moly for making it possible for me to race and would also like to wish all of the racers across all of the classes the very best of luck for the weekend.”
This weekend’s race day has been dubbed The Tiny Marriner Memorial Race Day in memory of local motorcycle legend Tiny Marriner, who recently passed away at the age of 86.
Marriner's racing journey started in 1957, and his talents took him across the globe to many of the famous racetracks, including the Isle of Man TT, where he proudly represented SA, earning respect from riders from all parts of the world.
Always a fierce competitor, he remained a true gentleman who inspired generations of racers with his humility, passion, knowledge and his relentless passion for speed and excellence.
Motorsport lovers are in for a treat as the Super Vee single-seaters are a National Challenge class and adding to the bumper-filled programme is the VW Rookie Cup Inter-Provincial Challenge Series that will also be in action, with local star Joshua Moore now just one point off the lead in the championship after three rounds.
Local classes that will be in action are the EP Modified Saloons that will have 27 cars lining up at the start, the Wide Horizon Coastal Challenge for Historic, Classic and Retro Cars, Street & Fine Cars, as well as open motorcycles.
The race day will end in the evening with the regular Bronscor Ingco-sponsored 45-minute Endurance Race.
Qualifying for all classes will get under way at 8am on Saturday, with racing scheduled to start at 10am. Tickets to the event are available at the gate at a cost of R70 for adults.
Upcoming events:
August 15: Volvo Display at the EP Veteran Car Club in Conyngham Road
August 16: Inner City Enduro, Baakens Valley
August 22-23: Regional Extreme Festival, East London Grand Prix Circuit
August 23: Dirt Oval racing at PEOTR, Club Championship round 7
August 30: Alles-op-Wiele Motor Show at Daniel Pienaar Technical High School
September 6: Algoa Motorsport Club, round 6 at Aldo Scribante Raceway.
September 28: Distinguished Gentleman’s Drive at EPVCC.
