“Instead of rushing our boxers to turn pro, we decided to keep them in open boxing [formerly known as amateur] to groom them to greater heights,” Vumazonke said.
He said there was notable success and staying power in boxers who were groomed and competed in Olympic-style boxing.
He mentioned the likes of Masibulele “Hawk” Makepula, Jeffery Mathebula, Bongani Mwelase, Jackson Chauke and recently JJ Sonjica, who spent time as amateurs competing at a high level and eventually won national and international titles when they turned professional.
“Internationally, great amateurs like Vasily Lomachenko, the Ukrainian IBF and IBO lightweight titlist and multiple middleweight champion of the world, Gennady “Triple G” Golovkin of Kazakhstan, became world beaters at the professional level.”
According to Vumazonke, in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, professional boxers were allowed to compete and many unfortunately did not make it to the semifinals and finals.
That said much about how the Olympic-style boxing countries of the world were pushing, he said.
Vumazonke said Lusizi, Soga and Magwa might be discarding their vests.
Nelson Mandela Bay is grooming 18-year-old Oyisa Wanga, from KwaNobuhle in Kariega.
Wanga won a gold medal in the 2025 Africa Youth Games held in Namibia.
The Herald
Nelson Mandela Bay Boxing grooming international stars
Image: SUPPLIED
Nelson Mandela Bay will be turning three amateur boxers who have spent so many years in the development stages of the game professional, Eastern Cape Boxing Organisation (ECABO) senior administrator Mazizi Vumazonke said.
Elite boxers Lubabalo Lusizi, Lubabalo Soga and Iminathi Magwa, who in a period of close to 20 years have about 24 national gold medals and several international championship wins between them, will discard their vests and join the professional ranks.
They will feature in the undercard of a boxing tournament by Boniswa Lamani’s Aphile Boxing Promotions in conjunction with Mandela Bay Boxing Promoters and sponsored by the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality at the George Botha Sports Centre in Gqeberha on August 23.
Image: SUPPLIED
A qualified Third Star International Boxing Association (IBA) referee, Vumazonke, who passed the course in Conakry, Guinea, three months ago, revealed that the Mandela Bay Boxing Organisation, an affiliate of ECABO and the South African National Boxing Organisation (SANABO), has been concentrating on building future champions in the current Olympic-style boxing.
“Instead of rushing our boxers to turn pro, we decided to keep them in open boxing [formerly known as amateur] to groom them to greater heights,” Vumazonke said.
He said there was notable success and staying power in boxers who were groomed and competed in Olympic-style boxing.
He mentioned the likes of Masibulele “Hawk” Makepula, Jeffery Mathebula, Bongani Mwelase, Jackson Chauke and recently JJ Sonjica, who spent time as amateurs competing at a high level and eventually won national and international titles when they turned professional.
“Internationally, great amateurs like Vasily Lomachenko, the Ukrainian IBF and IBO lightweight titlist and multiple middleweight champion of the world, Gennady “Triple G” Golovkin of Kazakhstan, became world beaters at the professional level.”
According to Vumazonke, in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, professional boxers were allowed to compete and many unfortunately did not make it to the semifinals and finals.
That said much about how the Olympic-style boxing countries of the world were pushing, he said.
Vumazonke said Lusizi, Soga and Magwa might be discarding their vests.
Nelson Mandela Bay is grooming 18-year-old Oyisa Wanga, from KwaNobuhle in Kariega.
Wanga won a gold medal in the 2025 Africa Youth Games held in Namibia.
The Herald
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Rugby
Rugby
Sport
Soccer
Soccer