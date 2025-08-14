Moore leads VW Rookie Cup championship

Local racing sensation Joshua Moore used his home track advantage to perfection at last weekend’s fourth round of the VW Rookie Cup Inter-Provincial Challenge at Aldo Scribante Raceway.
Moore now has a small lead over the previous leader, Christopher Tait, as they head into the last two rounds of the championship.
With two second places and a nail-biting win in the third heat, Moore had the local crowd on their feet as he snatched the lead with a brave overtaking move in the first corner of race three to fight off Christopher Tait, Uzair Kahn and Luke Hill to take the win, with the top six cars all crossing the finish line within two seconds of each other.
Mike Rowe, the head of VW Motorsport, was pleased with how the series has progressed.
“This series just gets better and better with many different race winners, and as we head into the last part quarter of the season there are just 10 points separating the top four drivers,” Rowe said.
“We are now in our third year of VW Rookie Cup, and more and more people are taking note and watching excitedly.
“So the series has proved itself and we have got lots of interest for next year, so I think it is onwards and upwards from here. We have a few of the current drivers moving up to the Astron Energy Polo Cup next year, which is very exciting.
“Our two rookie drivers that moved up this season are consistently in the top 10 of this year’s Polo Cup, which is a testament to the hard work over 12 months that the drivers and their coaches put in and is now paying dividends, and they are now reaping the rewards.”
The VW Rookie Cup is a stepping stone for youngsters from the age of 14 to 16 years old who have had previous karting experience to move into mainstream circuit racing.
It is seen as an academy of motorsport where they are thoroughly trained in all aspects, including race-craft, car set-up and understanding data from the car, as well as how to handle themselves in media conferences and interviews.
The young drivers are all vying for the championship-winning prize, which is a factory drive in the VW Motorsport Team competing in the 2026 Astron Energy Polo Cup
Anyone interested in joining the academy can email driving@vwsa.co.za using VW Rookie Cup in the subject line, and the Volkswagen Rookie Cup team will be in touch.
Upcoming events:
August 15: Volvo Display at the EP Veteran Car Club in Conyngham Road
August 16: Inner City Enduro, Baakens Valley
August 22-23: Regional Extreme Festival, East London Grand Prix Circuit
August 23: Dirt Oval racing at PEOTR, Club Championship round 7
August 30: Alles-op-Wiele Motor Show at Daniel Pienaar Technical High School
September 6: Algoa Motorsport Club, round 6 at Aldo Scribante Raceway.
September 28: Distinguished Gentleman’s Drive at EPVCC.
Upcoming events:
August 15: Volvo Display at the EP Veteran Car Club in Conyngham Road
August 16: Inner City Enduro, Baakens Valley
August 22-23: Regional Extreme Festival, East London Grand Prix Circuit
August 23: Dirt Oval racing at PEOTR, Club Championship round 7
August 30: Alles-op-Wiele Motor Show at Daniel Pienaar Technical High School
September 6: Algoa Motorsport Club, round 6 at Aldo Scribante Raceway.
September 28: Distinguished Gentleman’s Drive at EPVCC.
