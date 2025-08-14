Retired Bafana stars look forward to ‘mouth-watering’ MTN8 semis
Any team can win trophy, say Fabian McCarthy and Vuyo Mere
Retired Bafana Bafana stars and MTN8 Legends and ambassadors, Fabian McCarthy and Vuyo Mere, are anticipating a mouth-watering first leg of the MTN8 semifinals on Saturday.
Defending champions Orlando Pirates will come up against Mamelodi Sundowns in the opening first-leg semifinal at the Orlando Stadium (3pm)...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.