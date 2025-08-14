The iconic East London Grand Prix Circuit will once again reverberate to the sound of thunderous racing engines when the Dunlop V8 Supercars return to thrill the crowds at next weekend’s Regional Extreme Festival presented by Coca-Cola.
Rolling thunder returns to EL Grand Prix Circuit
Fifth round of Regional Extreme Festival moves to SA’s fastest track
Image: BRANDSPONENTIAL
The iconic East London Grand Prix Circuit will once again reverberate to the sound of thunderous racing engines when the Dunlop V8 Supercars return to thrill the crowds at next weekend’s Regional Extreme Festival presented by Coca-Cola.
This will be the fifth round of the championship, which should have taken place in Maputo in Mozambique, but due to the ongoing political uncertainties there, the switch was made to head to East London to the fastest track in SA.
Border Motorsport chairperson Andrew Karshagen was upbeat about hosting their second Extreme Festival in 2025.
“We haven’t had the V8s in East London for many years, so the drivers haven’t really had the opportunity to stretch the legs of those big engines because no other circuit in South Africa is as quick as ours, with the two quickest corners that you’ll find on a racetrack, so the spectators will have the chance to see these cars on the absolute limit,” Karshagen said.
“We are also very excited to have the BMW M-Performance Parts series, which is currently the biggest class in the country, the DOE Formula Vee single seaters and the Ferro Energia 111/GT Sports and Saloons, including Super Hatch all taking part.
“A lot of work has gone into repairing parts of the circuit as well as the clubhouse and pit facilities, so we hope for another full house next Saturday.”
The BMW M-Performance Parts series continues to flourish with already 41 entries received, and more set to join, and they will be divided into two separate race groups as they head to East London for the first time.
The series, with few technical rules, has attracted a wide variety of BMWs from almost standard road-going cars to high-performance racing machines.
Added to the mix will be a couple of well-known local racers from both East London and Gqeberha joining in on the action.
The Ferro Energia 111/GT Sports and Saloons sees a broad spectrum of cars competing in six different classes and has already attracted a field of 22 cars, including the likes of local stars Shaun Gradwell, Wayne Botha, Paul Berry, Mark Els and Stephan Aucamp.
All classes will run two heats on the day, with qualifying set to start at 8am and racing from 10am.
The Herald
