Manzomtombo of Mfuleni, Cape Town, beat Majeje Secondary to win the Ubuntu stream.
Coach Frank Xaba could not hold back his excitement when asked about his thoughts on going to Singapore.
The teacher, team doctor and driver for the Manzomtombo said: “I am happy and I am looking forward to Singapore.
“We have been taking part in this tournament for the past seven years and we have never won it.
“Every time we would finish in position two or three. But this year we decided to let’s just take it and we did just that. We are here now as champions.”
Motsepe Foundation sports, music, arts and sponsorship head Peter Ledwaba said he was happy with the outcome of the event.
“We believe and hope this competition will grow.
“We are happy with what we saw today. Preparations were done by the SA Schools Netball committee and our hosts, North West Schools Netball, with facility owners Konka.
“The tournament went well. We are happy with the product and we are happy with the standard of play we saw here.
“The Motsepe Foundation and the board of trustees think the winners deserved the win and we congratulate them on their path to Singapore.”
Sanlam spokesperson Virginia Nkosi said: “This is a great initiative that we started with Motsepe in 2009.
“Since then, we have done so many things together because we realised that we have the same values, which are to make sure we educate children and we get them engaged in sport.
“We understand that sport is something which builds children and disciplines them.
“It also paves the way for them in terms of careers, and that is one of the reasons we started this initiative.”
The Herald
Helpmekaar, Manzomtombo win big at Kay Motsepe Schools netball nationals
Image: ABBEY SEBETHA/BAKONE PIX
Helpmekaar Kollege and Manzomtombo Secondary School from Mfuleni will jet off to Singapore after winning the Kay Motsepe Schools Netball Championship national finals in Rustenburg on Saturday.
The competition, sponsored by Sanlam in partnership with the Motsepe Foundation, took place at the Konka Family Adventure Resort, with 36 schools representing all nine provinces in the U15 tournament.
The schools were split into two groups, Botho and Ubuntu.
As stream winners, Helpmekaar and Manzomtombo both won a trip to Singapore, where they will compete in the annual International Youth Netball Challenge in November.
The silver medallists from both streams each walked home with R200,000 and bronze winners received R100,000.
Gqeberha schools Pearson and Framesby finished 16th and 17th respectively
Tanja Saestad, coach of Johannesburg’s Helpmekaar, said she was thrilled with her team’s success at the national event after they won the Botho stream by beating Middelburg Hoërskool in the final.
“It’s seven months of incredible hard work. I am very proud of the girls,” Saestad said.
“I am more relieved today than anything else. I think the win will kick in tomorrow, but I am very excited.
“I am also excited about the trip to Singapore.
“International exposure is valuable for any player and I think just the experience, even off the court, will be amazing for us.”
Image: ABBEY SEBETHA/BAKONE PIX
Manzomtombo of Mfuleni, Cape Town, beat Majeje Secondary to win the Ubuntu stream.
Coach Frank Xaba could not hold back his excitement when asked about his thoughts on going to Singapore.
The teacher, team doctor and driver for the Manzomtombo said: “I am happy and I am looking forward to Singapore.
“We have been taking part in this tournament for the past seven years and we have never won it.
“Every time we would finish in position two or three. But this year we decided to let’s just take it and we did just that. We are here now as champions.”
Motsepe Foundation sports, music, arts and sponsorship head Peter Ledwaba said he was happy with the outcome of the event.
“We believe and hope this competition will grow.
“We are happy with what we saw today. Preparations were done by the SA Schools Netball committee and our hosts, North West Schools Netball, with facility owners Konka.
“The tournament went well. We are happy with the product and we are happy with the standard of play we saw here.
“The Motsepe Foundation and the board of trustees think the winners deserved the win and we congratulate them on their path to Singapore.”
Sanlam spokesperson Virginia Nkosi said: “This is a great initiative that we started with Motsepe in 2009.
“Since then, we have done so many things together because we realised that we have the same values, which are to make sure we educate children and we get them engaged in sport.
“We understand that sport is something which builds children and disciplines them.
“It also paves the way for them in terms of careers, and that is one of the reasons we started this initiative.”
The Herald
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Soccer
Cricket
Rugby
Soccer