EP Bowls representatives Ulrich Steynberg and Charlene Colyn have secured their spot at the Bowls SA Mixed Pairs Championships, taking place in Polokwane from Thursday to Sunday.
The talented duo from Graaff-Reinet Bowling Club impressed throughout the Midland area rounds, finishing unbeaten and claiming top honours to qualify for the EP Mixed Pairs Finals.
Their dominance continued in the provincial finals, where they showcased consistency and determination, not losing a single game in their section.
In the final showdown, Steynberg and Colyn faced strong opposition from Dion Muller and Helen Dorfling from Port Elizabeth Bowling Club.
The match was a thrilling contest, with both teams delivering superb performances.
Ultimately, Steynberg and Colyn held their nerve to clinch the victory with a close 18-15 win, earning the right to represent EP on the national stage.
“As they prepare to compete against the country’s best in Polokwane, the entire province stands behind them,” EP Bowls said.
“EP Bowls extends its warmest congratulations and best wishes to Ulrich and Charlene as they carry the EP flag with pride.”
Steynberg, Colyn to represent EP Bowls at national mixed pairs
