The Eastern Areas Bowling Association hosted a highly successful Ladies Mini Districts Tournament at Port Alfred Bowling Club at the weekend, drawing together seven districts from across the Eastern Cape for three days of thrilling competition.
From Friday to Sunday, the greens were alive with exciting play as teams battled it out for top honours.
Eastern Areas District made an early statement, holding the overall lead from day one.
In the individual team standings, Dianne Ahrens from the Port Elizabeth District shone brightly as her side secured the top spot.
Sunday proved decisive, with the Port Elizabeth District putting in a dominant performance by winning all their matches.
This final push saw them lift the overall trophy, while Ahrens and her unbeaten team claimed Individual Team Gold.
Port Elizabeth also secured the individual team silver, capping a remarkable weekend for the district.
Despite their strong start, Eastern Areas District had to settle for the overall silver medal, while the other districts showcased excellent skill and spirit throughout.
The event was praised for its smooth organisation by the Eastern Areas Bowling Association, with participants commending the committee and Port Alfred Bowling Club for hosting a well-run, competitive tournament. — EP Bowls
Port Alfred host successful mini districts tournament
Image: SUPPLIED
