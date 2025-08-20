Maree, Wynford ready to tackle African Cup of Nations in Egypt
Former Bay pupils selected for SA women's and men's teams
Nelson Mandela Bay will be well represented at the African Cup of Nations in October, with Caylin Maree and Luke Wynford being selected for the South African women's and men's teams, respectively.
Wynford is not new to the men's senior team, but for Maree it will be a memorable occasion, earning her first women's senior cap after having been a regular and captain for the U21 national women's side...
