Maree, Wynford ready to tackle African Cup of Nations in Egypt

Former Bay pupils selected for SA women's and men's teams

20 August 2025
Vuyokazi Nkanjeni
Soccer reporter

Nelson Mandela Bay will be well represented at the African Cup of Nations in October, with Caylin Maree and Luke Wynford being selected for the South African women's and men's teams, respectively.

Wynford is not new to the men's senior team, but  for Maree it will be a memorable occasion, earning her first women's senior cap after having been a regular and captain for the U21 national women's side...

