Uncle Shapes' debut development tourney a resounding success

Only two bouts went the distance in Uncle Shapes Boxing Promotions' debut seven-bout boxing development bill at the Lilian Ngoyi Sports Centre, Kwazakhele, on Sunday.
The main bout in the supermiddleweight division over six rounds between Gqeberha’s Aphile Baxa and Lithalethu Sodinga from Plettenberg Bay, and a four-round bout between Sibusiso Mkolo of Glenmore and Gqeberha’s Asiphe Nqumatana in the featherweight division, needed the judges’ scorecards.
There was nothing to write home about in the Baxa-Sodinga fight, which Baxa won by a unanimous points decision from judges Phindile Ngingi, Vuyokazi Ncata and Prince Mbambaza, with scores of 59-56, 58-56 and 60-54, respectively.
The fight between Mkolo and Nqumatana was the best bout of the tournament.
Both boxers fought like their lives depended on it.
They threw leather hammer and tong from the first bell, but it was southpaw Mkolo’s ringcraft and calculated moves using the parameters of the ring that helped him throw more telling blows.
In the other bouts, all scheduled over four rounds, Gqeberha’s Ayabulela Mashibhini carried too much artillery for his homeboy Siphosethu Madasi, whom he stopped in one minute and 25 seconds of the first round in their featherweight fight.
Lelethu Bolo from Gqeberha stopped Mxhoba Paraffin, also from Gqeberha, in the third round of their mini-flyweight fight.
In another mini-flyweight fight, Luzuko Jonas beat Siphosethu Qakamfana (TKO2).
Sipho Adonis of Plettenberg Bay overcame Andile Lutoli in the mini-flyweight (TKO2), and in the first bout of the afternoon, in the middleweight division, Lisakhanya Marenene, from Gqeberha, took two minutes of the second round to stop Kirkwood’s Lukhanyo Kume.
An upbeat head of Uncle Shapes Boxing Promotions, Mashapi Ngcukana, said he was pleased his maiden boxing tournament had been a resounding success.
“I gave more boxers from Nelson Mandela Bay a chance to make their official entry into the professional ranks. I'm happy we had a good tournament,” Ngcukana said.
