The SA Motocross Team won the 2025 FIM Motocross of African Nations Continental Championship that was held at the Donnybrook MX Circuit on the outskirts of Harare in Zimbabwe at the weekend.
The event hosted by the local Bogwheelers Club is sanctioned by FIM Africa and represents the pinnacle of motocross riders across Africa and caters for juniors, seniors, veterans and women's categories with teams from Botswana, Kenya, Madagascar, Namibia, Uganda, Zambia, SA and Zimbabwe taking part.
Rover Motorcycle Club was well represented by Breece Romans, Caden Weise, Wian Scheepers and Riley Geldenhuys.
Romans competing in the MX2 class finished in third place overall, helping Team SA take the overall class win, while Caden Weise just missed out on a podium finish in the super-competitive MX125 class, finishing in fourth overall with SA taking the class win.
The MX65 class that had 26 competitors saw Riley Geldenhuys finishing in fifth overall helping SA take a dominant class win, while Wiaan Scheepers also secured a fifth-place finish in the MX50 class and SA once again won the class.
These class wins went a long way to securing the overall win for the South African team, who were pushed hard at times by a very competitive Zimbabwean team, who finished in second place overall followed by Uganda in third.
The championship that continues to show tremendous growth since its inception in 2001 has now become an annual event with the 2026 MXoAN Championship set to take place in Namibia.
Upcoming events:
August 22: — French Cars display at the EP Veteran Car Club in Conyngham Road
August 22-23: Regional Extreme Festival, East London Grand Prix Circuit
August 23: Dirt Oval racing at PEOTR, Club Championship round 7
August 30: Alles-op-Wiele Motor Show at Daniel Pienaar Technical High School
September 6: Algoa Motorsport Club, round 6 at Aldo Scribante Raceway.
September 28: Distinguished Gentleman’s Drive at EPVCC.
The Herald
Team SA strike gold in Zimbabwe
Image: SUPPLIED
The SA Motocross Team won the 2025 FIM Motocross of African Nations Continental Championship that was held at the Donnybrook MX Circuit on the outskirts of Harare in Zimbabwe at the weekend.
The event hosted by the local Bogwheelers Club is sanctioned by FIM Africa and represents the pinnacle of motocross riders across Africa and caters for juniors, seniors, veterans and women's categories with teams from Botswana, Kenya, Madagascar, Namibia, Uganda, Zambia, SA and Zimbabwe taking part.
Rover Motorcycle Club was well represented by Breece Romans, Caden Weise, Wian Scheepers and Riley Geldenhuys.
Romans competing in the MX2 class finished in third place overall, helping Team SA take the overall class win, while Caden Weise just missed out on a podium finish in the super-competitive MX125 class, finishing in fourth overall with SA taking the class win.
The MX65 class that had 26 competitors saw Riley Geldenhuys finishing in fifth overall helping SA take a dominant class win, while Wiaan Scheepers also secured a fifth-place finish in the MX50 class and SA once again won the class.
These class wins went a long way to securing the overall win for the South African team, who were pushed hard at times by a very competitive Zimbabwean team, who finished in second place overall followed by Uganda in third.
The championship that continues to show tremendous growth since its inception in 2001 has now become an annual event with the 2026 MXoAN Championship set to take place in Namibia.
Upcoming events:
August 22: — French Cars display at the EP Veteran Car Club in Conyngham Road
August 22-23: Regional Extreme Festival, East London Grand Prix Circuit
August 23: Dirt Oval racing at PEOTR, Club Championship round 7
August 30: Alles-op-Wiele Motor Show at Daniel Pienaar Technical High School
September 6: Algoa Motorsport Club, round 6 at Aldo Scribante Raceway.
September 28: Distinguished Gentleman’s Drive at EPVCC.
The Herald
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Sport
Rugby
Sport
Rugby
Rugby