“It has been an honour for me because this was much bigger than I ever dreamed. I can’t put into words how much your support has meant to me. There are no words to describe how special it was to stand on the stage and represent South Africa.
“I never want to give that up for the world”
Smith, who beat Akani Simbine and Mpumelelo Mhlongo for the coveted Sports Star of the Year Award, said she is looking forward to the rest of her life.
“I achieved things I set for myself throughout my career, which were to win medals, break records and get awards. But there's no greater joy than representing my country and that will be with me for the rest of my life.
“So, goodbye to sport and hello to the rest of my life.”
Other big winners on the night were Alan Hatherly, who was named the Sportsman of the Year, and Simoné Kruger, who walked away with Sportswoman of the Year awards for para athletics and Youth/Junior Sport Star of the Year.
‘Thank you for allowing me to be your golden girl’: Olympian Tatjana Smith not coming out of retirement
Image: Zamani Makautsi/BackpagePix
There is nothing we can do to change her mind.
Former Olympian swimming star Tatjana Smith is not entertaining thoughts of swimming competitively again because she is enjoying her time away from the sport and planning her future.
Speaking after she was named Sportswoman and Sports Star of the Year at the SA Sports Awards in Sun City on Sunday night, an emotional Smith reiterated she is done with swimming competitively.
The four-time Olympic medalist announced her retirement after the 2024 Paris Olympics where she won gold in the 100m and silver in the 200m breaststroke events to become the most successful South African Olympian.
"Thank you South Africa for allowing me to be your golden girl,” she said with tears running down her cheeks.
“It has been an honour for me because this was much bigger than I ever dreamed. I can’t put into words how much your support has meant to me. There are no words to describe how special it was to stand on the stage and represent South Africa.
“I never want to give that up for the world”
Smith, who beat Akani Simbine and Mpumelelo Mhlongo for the coveted Sports Star of the Year Award, said she is looking forward to the rest of her life.
“I achieved things I set for myself throughout my career, which were to win medals, break records and get awards. But there's no greater joy than representing my country and that will be with me for the rest of my life.
“So, goodbye to sport and hello to the rest of my life.”
Other big winners on the night were Alan Hatherly, who was named the Sportsman of the Year, and Simoné Kruger, who walked away with Sportswoman of the Year awards for para athletics and Youth/Junior Sport Star of the Year.
Other major awards
National Federation of the Year: South African Rugby Union
Sport Team of the Year: 4x100m Men’s Team (Paris Olympics)
Youth/Junior Sport Star of the year: Simoné Kruger (para athletics)
Coach of the Year: Rocco Meiring (swimming)
Sportswoman of the Year: Simoné Kruger (para athletics)
Sportsman of the Year with Disability: Mpumelelo Mhlongo (para athletics)
Sportswoman of the Year: Tatjana Smith (swimming)
Sportsman of the Year: Alan Hatherly (cycling)
Sports Star of the Year: Tatjana Smith (swimming).
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Rugby
Cricket
Rugby
Rugby
Rugby