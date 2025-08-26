Jeffreys Bay riding crest of rugby wave

Damons was not available for Jeffreys Bay's match against African Bombers at the weekend because of a hamstring strain.
Jeffreys Bay Rugby Club are riding the crest of the wave and living up to their nickname of being the “Surfer Boyz” in the Score Energy Drink EPRU Grand Challenge Middle 12 division.
With the league entering the home straight, Jeffreys Bay are one of the clubs making a strong push for promotion to the Top 12 division at the end of the season.
Established in 1998, the club is proud of its seaside roots and features a leaping dolphin and a seashell on its badge.
Jeffreys Bay head coach Alwyn Rawlinson said promotion would be a big boost for rugby in the region and would enable players to showcase their talent on a bigger stage.
The team have been boosted by the return of powerful EP Elephants wing Rodney Damons, who rejoined the club at the end of the Currie Cup First Division season.
