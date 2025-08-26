Varsity Netball 2025 got off to a flying start with plenty of action at the Maties Coetzenburg Indoor Centre in Stellenbosch with the Madibaz scoring a huge upset.
While defending champions UFS Kovsies scored a convincing victory over Wits, Madibaz were responsible for the first upset when they beat former champions UP-Tuks 62-47.
There were also victories for UJ over Maties and NWU over newcomers Varsity College.
In the Madibaz game, the first quarter produced end-to-end netball with both teams locked in defensive duels, with Tuks edging ahead 12-10.
But Madibaz refused to back down and seized control in the second quarter, going into halftime with a narrow 25-23 lead against the powerhouse Stripe Generation.
The third quarter proved decisive.
With slick ball movement and ruthless finishing, the team from Gqeberha pulled clear, extending their lead to 42-35. Tuks, fielding a new-look line-up, struggled to settle into a rhythm and were punished for unforced errors that Madibaz pounced on.
Madibaz’s composure under pressure shone brightest in the final quarter.
Their use of the Suzuki Powerplay was clinical, racking up points with 99 circle feeds to keep the scoreboard ticking.
In contrast, Tuks were left chasing the game, unable to find answers against a fired-up opponent.
The victory marks one of Madibaz’s finest Varsity Netball performances and proved that on any given day, the giants can fall.
Quarter scores: 10-12, 25-23, 42-35, 62-47
Player of the match: Hanniska van Vuuren (Madibaz)
The other scores were: Maties 39 UJ 54, NWU 63 Varsity College 29, Kovsies 77 Wits 53 — Varsity Netball
Madibaz stun UP-Tuks in opening Varsity Netball round
Image: VARSITY SPORTS/LUIGI BENNETT
