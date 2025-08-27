The SAPS Bowls Nationals, held from August 18-22, proved to be a golden week for Eastern Province Police as they dominated the greens and walked away with top overall honours.
In the men’s singles, it was an all-Eastern Province final, with Pieter Vermaak claiming the gold medal and teammate Niel Colyn securing silver.
Colyn went on to add a bronze in the pairs alongside his partner, Wayne Menezes, further underlining the strength of the province’s contingent.
Among the women, Nadene van Vuuren was the star, earning the prestigious Women’s Player of the Tournament title.
Van Vuuren secured gold in the fours with teammates Sune Hechter, Charmaine Boshoff and Liezel Botha, before striking gold again in the pairs with Botha.
Adding to the province’s medal tally, Hechter also clinched bronze in the women’s singles, confirming her consistency and talent.
The event concluded with the announcement of the SA Police Service national team, and once again, Eastern Province players were at the forefront.
Menezes, Colyn, Vermaak, Van Vuuren, Charlene Colyn and Hechter were selected, with Botha earning her place in the development team.
The outstanding performances enabled Eastern Province Police to stamp their authority on the nationals and showcase the incredible depth of talent in the region.
EP Police shine at SAPS Bowls Nationals
Image: SUPPLIED
